New Version of InterSystems HealthShare Enhances Consumer Health Management
InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced the availability of HealthShare 2021.2, the latest version of InterSystems HealthShare® suite of connected health solutions. With expanded data and functionality throughout the suite, HealthShare 2021.2 fosters collaboration across the patient care team while enhancing usability and security.
As the healthcare industry continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more critical to support collaboration through shared, easy access to patient health records. HealthShare 2021.2 is therefore focused on expanding the breadth and usability of digital health data for care planning and delivery, payer-to-payer data exchange, and analytics to empower not only healthcare providers, but healthcare consumers through one consoliated information hub.
In keeping with U.S. Federal health policy goals of promoting information transparency, accuracy, and accessibility, the release reflects InterSystems (News - Alert) ongoing investment in HL7? FHIR? based information management. This includes:
"Across health organizations, we are seeing a greater demand for digital health solutions to streamline care workflows and make information more accessible, not just to providers, but to consumers," said Don Woodlock, Head of Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems. "With the launch of HealthShare 2021.2, we are doubling down on making healthcare data unified, secure, and scalable to support a better health and care experience."
The latest HealthShare release is built on the InterSystems IRIS for Health data platform and takes advantage of improvements to data ingestion and expanded analytics capabilities.
About InterSystems
Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.
