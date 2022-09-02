[November 30, 2021] New Relic Bolsters Channel Strategy and Appoints Riya Shanmugam as Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced at AWS re:Invent 2021, hosted by Amazon Web Services (News - Alert), Inc. (AWS), its plans to advance its alliances, partnerships, and channel program to bring a data-driven approach to observability to millions of engineers and developers globally. New Relic has appointed Riya Shanmugam as Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels to further develop and strengthen the company's partner strategy and channel programs. As enterprises across every industry and region continue to realize the benefits of cloud-based observability as an open, connected, and programmable practice for every engineer across every stage of the software lifecycle, partners will continue to be essential in bringing the value of New Relic One to more engineers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005401/en/ Riya Shanmugam has been appointed New Relic's first Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels. (Photo: Business Wire) Cloud Veteran to Lead Charge with Partners Shanmugam joins New Relic from Adobe, where she was the Global Head of Cloud Adoption and Customer Success. Prior to Adobe, Shanmugam served as a customer engineering leader at Google Cloud. She has also held technical and strategic advisory roles for IBM (News - Alert), AMD, Infosys, and several hyper-growth startups. Shanmugam earned an MBA from the McCoy School of Business at Texas State University and a bachelor's degree in information technology from the Amrita School of Engineering. She is also a beneficiary of the Leadership Academy at Harvard Business School Executive Education and the Stanford Graduate School of Business for Executive Education. "New Relic's mission is to empower engineers with a data-driven approach to observability across the entire software lifecycle so they can plan, build, deploy, and run amazing software that powers amazing digital experiences. Cloud providers, resellers, service partners, MSPs, and technology partners are all crucial to expanding our global observability footprint," said Riya Shanmugam, Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic. "I've spent my career working with technology innovators globally to solve complex business challenges through software. New Relic mirrors this experience in its philosophical mindset and in our pursuit to help engineers and developers do their jobs better, faster, more easily, and more efficiently. I'm eager to lead the global channel and alliances organization at a momentous point in the company's history." New Relic's Commitment to the Channel New Relic's Channel Sales Program had a record year in 2021, driven by its work with AWS and strong channel performance with partners Carahsoft, Megazone, Rackspace (News - Alert), SHI International, SoftwareONE, and others. Most recently, New Relic demonstrated its commitment to its partner ecosystem with several key initiatives, including a transition to usage-based pricing;the launch of New Relic Instant Observability, an open source ecosystem of 400+ quickstarts to help engineers instrument, dashboard, and alert their entire stack, featuring integrations with Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework, and Trend Micro (News - Alert); and a strategic five-year agreement with AWS.



Shanmugam's first initiatives as Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels will be to strengthen New Relic's partner programs, empower the partner ecosystem with resources and tools, and further simplify doing business with New Relic for partners and customers. She will also enhance New Relic's global channel presence by working with global and regional partners and MSPs to further build practices and catalogs for the observability maturity journey and augment growth with new partners. "Enterprises of every size and industry are realizing that cloud-based observability solutions are powering modern business. As we see increased demand from our customers in the Americas and abroad, engaging and working with the channel on a global scale will be vital to New Relic's continued growth," said Steve Hurn, Chief Sales Officer at New Relic. "Riya brings significant skills and experience in creating value for customers and partners through nurturing a culture of innovation. We're thrilled to have Riya onboard to lead our next phase of partner and channel growth."

For more information on New Relic partners, please visit our partner page. To learn more about our strategic partnership with AWS, check out our blog or visit New Relic on-site at AWS re:Invent (booth #1331). Additional Resources New Relic and AWS : https://newrelic.com/partners/aws-monitoring

: https://newrelic.com/partners/aws-monitoring New Relic Careers: www.newrelic.com/about/careers About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why.' Delivered through the industry's only consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding regarding the appointment of New Relic's Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, the experience and business value this executive will bring, and her expected contributions to New Relic's long-term growth, strategy and innovation, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005401/en/

