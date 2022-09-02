TMCnet News
|
New RawWorks Study Demonstrates that IGEL OS-Powered Devices that Access VDI and DaaS Workloads Outperform their Windows Equivalents
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced findings from a new performance research study performed by RawWorks which independently compared the use of IGEL OS and Microsoft Windows when accessing digital workspaces in real-world end user computing scenarios. When used in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) use cases, commonly used endpoint devices running IGEL OS proved to deliver up to three times greater performance and efficiency than when configured with Windows OS.
Conducted using standard datasets and workload, RawWorks unbiased testing evaluated performance data and end-user experience differences between IGEL OS and Microsoft Windows on Microsoft Azure in combination with Citrix Cloud. In particular, it measured CPU utilization for each operating environment when using real-world applications including video conferencing solutions such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, video streaming, and productivity solutions including PowerPoint. The results found that IGEL OS consistently consumed significantly lower CPU utilization which is one of the primary metrics that will influence end-user experience.
"The data shows IGEL OS had a significantly lower CPU utilization with consistently lower round trip time (RTT) at a higher framerate on the endpoint," said Eltjo van Gulik, Principal Consultant, RawWorks. "In some cases, the CPU usage when using Windows OS is more than three times higher. Higher RTT will result in visible 'jitter' and delays in user interaction and can cause inconsistent audio and other protocol-related delays. When connected to VDI, on average there was a 200% increase in RTT when using Microsoft Windows instead of IGEL OS."
"Windows is a powerful operating system that is heavily relied on by businesses both small and large - but we continue to profess that it belongs in the cloud, not at the endpoint," said Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer, IGEL. "By operating Windows from the cloud, you can achieve greater security, manageability, and economies of scale, particularly when you use a lightweight Linux-based OS like IGEL OS on end-user devices. This RawWorks benchmark testing showcases just how significant the performance gains with IGEL OS can be. It truly is the most efficient way for employees to access the cloud at scale for a more immersive and productive user experience."
RawWorks compared IGEL's Linuxbased edge OS for cloud workspaces with Windows OS, running all scenarios on Microsoft Azure in combination with Citrix Cloud. The scenarios were run on three popular thin client endpoint devices: the HP t640, Dell Wyse 5070, and Lenovo ThinkCentre M625q.
For more information, view this "IGEL OS Performance" infographic. Download the full RawWorks Performance Report here.
About RawWorks
IGEL on Social Media
About IGEL
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rawworks-study-demonstrates-that-igel-os-powered-devices-that-access-vdi-and-daas-workloads-outperform-their-windows-equivalents-301433944.html
SOURCE IGEL Technology
11/24/2010
04/22/2010
02/08/2010
Leading with Security: What MSPs Need to Know About Cyber Security Today
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 9:00-9:55am
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 11:30am
The Compelling Case for LiDAR
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm