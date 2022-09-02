TMCnet News
New at AOC 2021: TEVET Supports Mission-Critical Applications with New Radar Signal Analysis Platform
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVET, a premium test and measurement supplier, today announced the company will exhibit at the 58th annual AOC conference in Washington, DC from November 30 to December 2 in booth #306, showcasing technology for electronic warfare applications including Liberty Platform Solutions and the Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices.
For nearly two decades, TEVET has helped government organizations and Prime contractors select and acquire the right technology -- from products and systems to instrumentation solutions. In June, TEVET acquired LibertyGT, a real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) RF record and playback system that brings flexibility and precision to electronic warfare and 5G applications. The technology, now known as the TEVET Liberty Platform Solutions, represents the most flexible real-time testing solution available for threat response applications.
"The dynamic nature of ommunications technologies ushered in higher frequency requirements and more complex radio applications. As a result, defense-oriented signal intelligence, electronic warfare, and victim-response applications are becoming increasingly complex," said Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET. "Liberty Platform Solutions reflect our commitment to serving the DOD and DOE, prime contractors, and other Tier 1 suppliers with world-class technology."
Detect, Record, and Playback Faster and More Efficiently
Featuring streamlined, all-in-one PXIe instrumentation, one unit can replace competitive rack-level systems that use separate record/playback technology and external storage systems. Liberty Platform Solutions bring cost-effective, high-throughput test capabilities to electronic warfare and 5G applications where speed, performance, flexibility, and future adaptability are mission-critical.
Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices Bring a Flexible Solution for RF Switching
The Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices will also be available in the TEVET booth #306 at AOC.
For more information:
About TEVET
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-at-aoc-2021-tevet-supports-mission-critical-applications-with-new-radar-signal-analysis-platform-301433436.html
SOURCE TEVET
