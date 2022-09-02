[November 30, 2021] New at AOC 2021: TEVET Supports Mission-Critical Applications with New Radar Signal Analysis Platform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEVET, a premium test and measurement supplier, today announced the company will exhibit at the 58th annual AOC conference in Washington, DC from November 30 to December 2 in booth #306, showcasing technology for electronic warfare applications including Liberty Platform Solutions and the Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices. Learn more about TEVET and the company's commitment to Country, Customer, and Community: https://www.tevet.com/. For nearly two decades, TEVET has helped government organizations and Prime contractors select and acquire the right technology -- from products and systems to instrumentation solutions. In June, TEVET acquired LibertyGT, a real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) RF record and playback system that brings flexibility and precision to electronic warfare and 5G applications. The technology, now known as the TEVET Liberty Platform Solutions, represents the most flexible real-time testing solution available for threat response applications. "The dynamic nature of ommunications technologies ushered in higher frequency requirements and more complex radio applications. As a result, defense-oriented signal intelligence, electronic warfare, and victim-response applications are becoming increasingly complex," said Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET. "Liberty Platform Solutions reflect our commitment to serving the DOD and DOE, prime contractors, and other Tier 1 suppliers with world-class technology."



Detect, Record, and Playback Faster and More Efficiently

With Liberty Platform Solutions, engineers can acquire, record, playback, and present real-time signal analysis faster than with current traditional testing methods. Using server-based capabilities, engineers can enhance performance and overcome obsolescence in existing systems, and drastically reduce the time and footprint traditionally needed for instrumentation. Featuring streamlined, all-in-one PXIe instrumentation, one unit can replace competitive rack-level systems that use separate record/playback technology and external storage systems. Liberty Platform Solutions bring cost-effective, high-throughput test capabilities to electronic warfare and 5G applications where speed, performance, flexibility, and future adaptability are mission-critical.

Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices Bring a Flexible Solution for RF Switching

The Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices provide a flexible platform for RF switching applications. The L8990M supports up to 30 switch channels in a 2U rack-mountable enclosure (and up to 66 channels in a 4U) with signal frequencies up to 67 GHz. The Keysight L8990M Modular Switch Matrices will also be available in the TEVET booth #306 at AOC. For more information: Contact TEVET

Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet specific challenges requires a partner that adds value at every step. TEVET brings nearly two decades of experience in acquiring technical products, systems, and instrumentation - with support from identification to sustainment. With competencies in quality, technology, and personnel, TEVET provides best-in-class acquisition strategies, so customers, suppliers, and partners are successful. TEVET strives to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-at-aoc-2021-tevet-supports-mission-critical-applications-with-new-radar-signal-analysis-platform-301433436.html SOURCE TEVET

