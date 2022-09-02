[November 29, 2021] New SmartNICs Summit Leads to Better Networks

The SmartNICs Summit debuts at the San Jose DoubleTree Hotel on April 26-28, 2022. It will focus on network adapters that can process data and protocols faster. SmartNICs lead to better networks with little extra cost or complexity. The Summit will feature major vendor keynotes, expert tables and technology and market updates. It will also offer sessions on architectures, development methods and applications. And it will include insightful panels on choosing the right adapter and long-term trends. Designers will learn to develop high-performance solutions at low cost. An exhibit area will showcase the latest products from industry leaders. "SmartNICs help network designers avoid bottlenecks by offloading tasks from central processors. They also produce more scalable systems, such as 5G networks that can expand as more subscribes sign up. And they can isolate key functions, simplifying revisions and upgrades," said Chuck Sobey, Summit Conference Chairperson. He noted that "The event will educate designers, present the state-of-the-art and describe standards and open-source projects."



To discuss exhibiting, contact: Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact: Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

[email protected]

+1.858.756.3327 About the SmartNICs Summit SmartNICs Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding SmartNICs market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of SmartNICs in demanding enterprise network applications, as well as in clouds, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, storage and embedded systems. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005130/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]