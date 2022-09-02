[November 24, 2021] New Class Action Against Bell Canada for Carrying on Itinerant Merchant Activities Without Having the Permits Required by the Consumer Protection Act

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mrs. Marie-Josée Langlois Vinet, represented by the law firm Paquette Gadler Inc., announces today the filing of a request for authorization to institute a class action against Bell Canada for having carried out itinerant merchant activities through Bell Canada employees, representatives or subcontractors without having the permits required by law, thus contravening to the dispositions of the Consumer Protection Act, its Application Regulations and the Civil Code of Quebec.



This class action concerns all Quebec consumers who contracted or renewed a subscription to residential telephone services and/or Internet services and/or television services from Bell Canada through an employee or representative of Bell Canada or one of its subcontractors after a door-to-door activities or elsewhere than at a permanent establishment of Bell Canada during the period from June 23, 2018, to the date of final judgment to be entered in this proceeding.

For example, if a Bell Canada representative came to your door to offer you the products and services available in your area and following this visit, you contract or renewed your subscription to residential telephone, Internet or television services offered by Bell Canada, you may be a member of this class action. Bell Canada is also doing business as these names: « Bell Canada (Bell MTS) », « Bell », « Bell MTS », « Communications MTS/ MTS Communications », « Les Réseaux Q9/Q9 Networks », « Mobilité MTS/MTS Mobility », « MTS », « Q9 », « Virgin Mobile » and « Virgin Mobile Canada », « Virgin Plus MD » and « Industrie AlarmForce/AlarmForce Industries ». Any interested person may, if they wish, register for this class action by accessing the lawyers website at this address: www.paquettegadler.com For any additional information regarding this class action, you are invited to contact anyone of the lawyers listed below. SOURCE Paquette Gadler inc.

