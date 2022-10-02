[November 22, 2021] New Zealand's Counties Energy Partners with GE Digital for its Digital Utility Transformation

GE Digital today announced that Counties Energy, an electricity distribution network provider, will implement GE Digital's Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) as part of its Digital Utility transformation program. The ADMS solution in combination with the utility's existing implementation of GE Digital's Smallworld Electric Office, a network-based Geographic Information System (GIS), will drive greater reliability, resiliency and flexibility for its network assets through richer multi-source data. The combination of the two platforms will enable smarter, sustainable, and innovative energy services and solutions that deliver better customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and the ability to manage growth intelligently, ultimately shaping a future-proofed energy platform. Servicing one of the fastest-growing areas of New Zealand, Counties Energy is 100% consumer-owned and focused on transforming its network for the low carbon future. "We are committed to creating intergenerational value for our customers by enabling a reliable electricity network and diverse energy choices and offerings," said Moonis Vegdani, Group General Manager Technology and Digital for Counties Energy. "Driven by the ambition to deliver an exemplary customer experience, the use of today's digital capabilities will enhance the efficiency of our day-to-day operations and our long-term investments. We am to build new digital technologies to transform our existing service delivery, keeping the organisation ahead of the digital curve and delivering good service to our community," Mr. Vegdani continued.



"Counties Energy is well underway on this important journey with its extensive low voltage visibility through the smart meter network. This ADMS transformation programme with GE Digital as a partner, is a key foundational step towards the next phase of our journey." GE Digital's ADMS solution for Counties Energy combines SCADA, Distribution Management System (DMS), and Outage Management System (OMS) capabilities. By implementing this solution, the utility will have a single platform to safely interact with its network, control work, and share information in real-time. In addition, by integrating ADMS and Electric Office, Counties Energy will be able to provide operators with an accurate connected single view of the end-to-end network of assets with a fully digital as-built process flowing from the field to Smallworld Electric Office and on to the ADMS. The company also plans to create a rich picture of its network by utilizing its smart meter coverage to increase the accuracy of the traditional SCADA high and medium voltage view.

Counties Energy intends to leverage the improved knowledge about their physical assets in new and expansive ways. The company can leverage advanced analytics to simulate weather impacts and improve storm preparedness and outage response or understand how the network will behave under different load and future Distribution Energy Resources (DER) growth scenarios. GE Digital's Smallworld Electric Office software is a scalable solution with data quality and integrity enforced to support a fully connected, phase aware, network model. Electric Office models and manages location and connectivity of electric transmission and distribution (T&D) network assets from generation through consumption and distributed energy resources to provide insights down to the low voltage network. "Counties Energy is applying innovative technology to further network reliability for their customers and increase resiliency and flexibility for network assets" said Jim Walsh, General Manager for GE Digital's Grid Software business. "With these new capabilities, they will enable greater visibility across the network and manage the growth of distributed energy resources so they can lower the carbon footprint needed for energy distribution." More information about GE Digital's Grid Software solutions can be found here. About Counties Energy Counties Energy is an electricity distribution network provider that runs from coast to coast across the southern Auckland and northern Waikato regions. The company is 100 percent owned by the Counties Energy Trust who holds the shares on behalf of electricity consumers. The region is one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand, with the company upscaling the business to meet demand, invest in core business and new technology, from EV charging to smart grid infrastructure. For more information visit www.countiesenergy.co.nz. About GE Digital GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital's product portfolio - including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation - helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006193/en/

