TMCnet News
|
New Meta Entertainment, Parent Company of Dignitas, Launches Women's Esports and Gaming Media Platform: Raidiant.gg
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), the esports and gaming media organization home to storied esports team, Dignitas, has launched its women in gaming and esports media platform: Raidiant.gg. A website, initiative and content hub, Raidiant will focus on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. As the next stage of Dignitas' women's initiative, first launched in August of 2020, Raidiant will provide educational, social and competitive resources for gamers.
To celebrate the launch, Raidiant is hosting a livestream on November 18 at 10:00 AM PT on Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG with Lisa "LucyMae" Malambri, Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo, Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera, Demi "TigerQueen" Green and Paige "MadamFunk" Funk and a Twitter Spaces AMA at 2:00 PM PT on Twitter.com/RaidiantGG.
"Raidiant comes from the combination of 'radiant' and 'raid,'" said Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo, VP of Community & Events, NME. "Radiants bring light, which is what the site is doing for women gamers who are not regularly covered by the media. We were also inspired by live stream raids where raids are meant to champion others by raising their profiles and expanding reach. Our goal is that Raidiant melds these meanings together and ultimately, we build a stronger community, together."
The platform features catalogs of women's tournaments, educational resources and tips from partners, digital content, esports team and influencer directories and more. This team-agnostic platform will be a destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. With original content, live streams and events, esports veterans and professionals will provide instructional resources across the broad spectrum of gaming.
CONTENT
COMMUNITY
EVENTS
Raidiant has launched its Galaxy Partners Program to collaborate with prominent organizations who are dedicated to growing women's presence in esports and gaming. The presenting partners of Raidiant are NYX Professional Makeup (nyxcosmetics.com) and performance wear company, VIRUS International (virusintl.com). Additional Galaxy Partners include Twitter, exclusive home of Raidiant AMAs, Zoomph, supplying AI-based insights and analytics, Queer Women of Eports, providing thought leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion, and Nerd Street Gamers, offering mentorship for women that aspire to be involved in gaming broadcasts. Also joining the Raidiant Advisory Board is Elizabeth Del Valle, Head of Marketing, Gaming & Creator Communities for YouTube, Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gameHERs and Amy Latimer, President, TD Garden.
"We're thrilled to support Raidiant and spotlight the power of women gamers, creators and esports athletes," said Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, Twitter. "Twitter's the home for all gaming conversations, and it's our goal to help novice and professional gamers grow their brands and connect with an audience in healthy and impactful ways. This partnership solidifies our desire to not just show up, but to make a lasting commitment and difference in the growth of this very important audience."
Galaxy Partners will help support the Raidiant Rocketship, a program to provide opportunities for content creators to grow their passion into a full-time career in gaming and esports. The three-month program will offer one enterprising gamer an opportunity to be featured as a Raidiant Content Creator, including compensation, a full set-up live streaming package and a professional fellowship program also features monthly workshops, mentoring and other training as well as rotations for career exploration.
Dignitas creators and esports athletes will collaborate with Raidiant for monthly and quarterly events and tournaments. The roster includes Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Amanda "rain" Smith, Melisa "theia" Mundorff, Juliana "showliana" Maransaldi, Stefanie "Stefanie" Jones, Celine "starsmitten", Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera, Demi "TigerQueen" Green, Larissa "Laribasgal" de Oliveira Basgal and Nicolle "Nycts" Nascimento.
This vertical has stemmed from Dignitas' long-time commitment to women gamers, including being one of the first organizations to recruit women content creators in the early 2000's and home to the multi-time Women's World Champion CS:GO and VALORANT team. Since Dignitas launched _FE in August 2020, now rebranded to Raidiant, Dignitas has hosted quarterly women-focused events including live panels, play with the pro game nights, and recruited women content creators and esports athletes.
ABOUT RAIDIANT
To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg, Twitter.com/RaidiantGG, Instagram.com/RaidiantGG, Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG, YouTube.com/Raidiant, TikTok.com/@RaidiantGG, Facebook.com/RaidiantGG and LinkedIn.com/Raidiant.
ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT AND DIGNITAS
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-meta-entertainment-parent-company-of-dignitas-launches-womens-esports-and-gaming-media-platform-raidiantgg-301428364.html
SOURCE Raidiant.gg
02/16/2011
01/11/2010
09/22/2011
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 11:00am
Opportunities at the Edge: Space-based AI for EO Analysis
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:00-1:50pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 11:00am-7:00pm