New ReedGroup Public Health Solution for Large Employers' COVID-Related Disability and Absence Concerns
ReedGroup®, a leading provider of disability and absence management, today announced a new Public Health solution to help employers address and manage COVID-related absences, exemptions, and accommodations for their workforce, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included in the new Public Health solution:
"The pandemic has raised new challenges and concerns for employers, who are trying to balance operational necessity with employee safety, as well as compliance with complex regulations. Whatever your organization's philosophy and approach to vaccination is, ReedGroup can support your absence management needs around vaccination accommodations," said Kevin Curry, ReedGroup's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're here to take the complex tasks around accommodations and exemptions off employers' plates, while helping to minimize their compliance risk."
ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, is a leading leave of absence management organization providing outsourcing, software, and services to nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies.
