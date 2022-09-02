[November 18, 2021] New Sports Betting Tech Player Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round

Sharp Alpha Advisors Bets on SnapOdds - Seed round led by Sharp Alpha Advisors - New technology for player acquisition, customer satisfaction and user retention - B2B computer vision solution for sports betting apps - First customers already live - Meet SnapOdds at the SBC Summit Nov. 30 – Dec 2 2021 VIENNA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapscreen announced today a $1.2m seed funding round led by New York based VC Sharp Alpha Advisors. Snapscreen is the inventor and exclusive operator of SnapOdds, a B2B computer vision technology product that solves customer acquisition challenges for the sports betting industry. "Sportsbooks are struggling to minimize sign-up frictions and better facilitate in-play wagering. SnapOdds provides a turnkey B2B solution that helps operators and media platforms optimize engagement and retention," explains Lloyd Danzig Managing Partner of Sharp Alpha Advisors. "SnapOdds helps operators drive user acquisition an enables media platforms to optimize affiliate conversions by delivering a turnkey user experience that sports bettors find both novel and highly useful," describes Thomas Willomitzer, Founder and CEO of SnapScreen Inc.



How SnapOdds works Sports betting and sports media apps that integrate the SnapOdds SDK will enable users to point their smartphone at any live sporting event, on TV or streaming, and instantly be served all of the betting odds relevant to that game. The technology is powered by a proprietary video recognition engine that can determine the sporting event being broadcast using a single frame or image. The SnapOdds SDK can be seamlessly integrated into native iOS and Android apps as well as web apps.

Industry validation The 2021 launch of SnapOdds was met with significant attention and interest from sports betting operators, technology suppliers, and related media networks. The company has already secured a first customer, Stations Casinos in Las Vegas, through the Miomni.com network, a leading provider of white label gaming solutions and casino software. "The seed round was over 2.5x oversubscribed and includes highly strategic investors from the gaming industry," says Willomitzer. "We are very encouraged by the validation provided by this financing." Willomitzer also announced that industry expert Benjie Cherniak is one of the advisors to the company. Meet SnapOdds at the SBC Summit SnapOdds will be part of the leading sports betting event in North America. Meet the company at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, New Jersey from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 2021. About Snapscreen Based in New York with offices in Austria and Australia, Snapscreen is a technology company focused on the use of mobile devices and image recognition in the world of sports and entertainment. Snapscreen is a Techstars portfolio company. More information about Snapscreen's product is available at: https://snapodds.tv About Sharp Alpha Advisors Based in New York City, Sharp Alpha Advisors is a venture capital fund and advisory firm specializing in the sports betting industry. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691927/SnapOdds_Logo.jpg



