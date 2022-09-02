[November 18, 2021] New Executive Appointments Position physIQ for Further Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

Supporting the organization's strong growth trajectory, physIQ, a leader in digital medicine, today announces the promotion and appointment of two executive officers. Chris Economos, previously chief commercial officer at physIQ, has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate development, and Michael Petrarca joins the team as the new senior vice president and general manager, life sciences. Both roles will drive continued revenue growth of the organization, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships and providing value and quality solutions and experiences to even more healthcare and life sciences organizations across the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005430/en/ Chris Economos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development (Photo: Business Wire) "Through this period of aggressive growth, our organization has the opportunity to scale both quickly and smartly," said Gary Conkright, physIQ CEO, Director and Co-Founder. "Chris is a foundational member of our team and, with his deep understanding of the market, where it's going, and our unrivaled technology, he is ideally positioned to ensure we have the right assets and partnerships in place to achieve our vision. Meanwhile, Michael has touched virtually every aspect of the life sciences industry and has already provided valuable insights to our organization. Together, Chris and Michael bring a crucial combination of strategic expertise that will help physIQ expand even further." Chris Economos, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Previously the chief commercial officer at physIQ, Chris Economos joined the organization in 2014 and has steadily grown in his roles throughout his seven-year tenure a the company. Historically, Chris' work at physIQ has included spearheading go-to-market strategy, marketing, and sales.



In his new role as SVP of corporate development, he will serve as a pivotal leader in the growth and development of the organization, including overseeing corporate partnerships, M&A activities, and innovation to extend market leadership and grow enterprise value. Prior to his work at physIQ, Chris led and worked at organizations such as Healthy Interactions (News - Alert) and AbbVie. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. "Our company and the market are at a point of maturity where we need to think about the next level," said Mr. Economos. "The opportunity related to AI and biosensors is at a point where we need to focus on the strategic moves necessary to extend our leadership position in the market. I'm thrilled to move into this new role, which will allow me to execute on the big-picture initiatives that will enable us to realize our transformational vision."

Michael Petrarca, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences Mike brings more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry to his new role as senior vice president and general manager of life sciences. He will act as both leader and mentor, growing our high-functioning sales and customer care team. He will direct and oversee the vision and growth of the life sciences practice, while also maintaining the high quality of existing client relationships and partnerships. Mike's background and expertise in ensuring operational and commercial success will drive physIQ's growth, building out the sales pipeline and ensuring client success. His previous roles include executive leadership, consulting and sales positions at life sciences and biopharma organizations such as Pfizer, Medidata and Clarivate. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Trinity College and is a retired U.S. Naval Officer. "In many ways, this role is what I've been working towards throughout my career," said Mr. Petrarca. "I was immediately drawn to the promise and innovation that is taking place at physIQ, and it was clear that no other company compares with respect to the technical foundation and market reputation. I am excited and honored to work with the talented physIQ team to cut through the noise in the life sciences continuum, ultimately addressing what really matters, which is speeding the process of getting life-saving medications to patients, faster." About physIQ PhysIQ is the leader in digital medicine, dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its industry-leading, enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from any wearable biosensor using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both clinical trial support and healthcare, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005430/en/

