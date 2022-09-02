TMCnet News
New Benevity Report Unveils the Five Most Powerful Drivers of Employee Engagement
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, released its latest Benevity Impact Labs report, The Best of the Best in Employee Engagement, revealing how the world’s most iconic brands are meeting the expectations of employees who are seeking purpose, meaning and impact at work.
“Amid the ‘Great Resignation,’ it’s become clear that employees aren’t just leaving jobs due to low wages or poor working conditions,” said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity. “The echo of the events of 2020 have led workers to search for a greater sense of meaning and impact in their day-to-day lives, and at work. Employers who empower their people to live their passions and purpose through work in a personalized way will gain the competitive edge in the fight for talent.”
Despite the mounting pressure on companies to demonstrate commitment to corporate purpose, many businesses don’t know where to begin. The decisions made when designing, implementing and communicating a company’s purpose program are key to employee engagement.
The latest Benevity Impact Labs report analyzed data from 400 iconic brands, representing 9.7 million employees, to identify the most powerful strategies to engage employees in purpose. Takeaways from the data show five main high-level drivers:
The study shows that no matter the size, any company can design and implement a program that enables its people to have a positive impact on the world. In return, authentic programs contribute to strong corporate culture and retention. A previous Benevity Labs report shows that employees who engage in giving and volunteering through their companies are up to 57 per cent less likely to leave.
“Perhaps this is not a ‘Great Resignation’, but instead a ‘Great Transformation,’” said Khosla. “The data clearly suggest that companies that take the time to transform their approaches to engaging employees in doing good and create a culture of inclusion – by offering choice, convenience, personalization and incentives – will be the ones who better engage and retain today’s purpose-driven talent.”
