[November 17, 2021] New Tech-Savvy Health Insurance Company Evry Health Launches in Dallas

Dallas-based Evry Health is serious about delivering reliable, value-based care to Dallas-Fort Worth residents, and recently launched its new, tailor-made healthcare plans via www.evryhealth.com. A business-to-business health insurance company founded in 2017, Evry Health differentiates itself from traditional preferred provider organizations (PPOs) and health maintenance organization (HMOs) by using software automation to lower the cost of healthcare. With no deductibles or copays for in-network care, the company's expansive benefit plans encourage preventative health and access to care. The recently launched B2B health insurance company provides a high-tech, mobile-first experience that reduces the cost most companies are currently paying. Evry Health's investors include Y Combinator, Silicon Valley venture capital funds and local business leaders. The management team, investors and advisors have extensive experience in the fintech, insurance and healthcare industries and have developed and built the necessary networks, processes and software systems to enable Evry Health's launch. CEO and co-founder Chris Gay is no stranger to the Dallas startup scene. A prior insurance company CEO, he founded Dallas-based MileMeter, a full auto insurance carrier that pioneered pay-per-mile insurance. "Great businesses should provide great benefits without breaking the bank," said Gay, who is a Dallas native. "We've been on a mission since 2017 to build the health insurance company we've always wanted for ourselves and our loved ones. With today's technology, signing up for ealthcare or paying a doctor's bill should be as easy as ordering a pizza. We've done the hard work of building a better health insurer from the ground up, so we can charge less, enabling employers to pass these savings on to their employees and to be more competitive in the market."



Evry Health's initial launch is focused on companies with 100-2,000 employees in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Evry Health has built an extensive local medical network, focusing on the highest quality physicians and health systems. A nation-wide network also provides coverage no matter where employees travel to or work from. Evry Health also incentivizes its members to be healthy with tailored wellness plans that come at no cost to the employer or their employees. These specialized, optional wellness solutions provide a wide range of resources, tools and rewards that are different from other health insurance plans, including benefits such as prenatal support, nutritional counseling and mental health, depression and anxiety counseling. Rewards are deposited to an Evry Health Reward Card that members use like any other credit card.

"Typically, mid-sized employers don't have built-in wellness plans at no cost, but we made this an essential part of our business model," Evry Health CFO Jay Startz said. "The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that our health, and more specifically our mental health, is a top priority. We're the technology facilitator to answer your questions, connecting you with your personal care team instead of relying on answering machines or endless phone trees. We're giving businesses this toolkit to take care of themselves and their hard-working employees." Evry Health's headquarters is located in Dallas including its back-office administrative functions and claims centers. The company intends to grow rapidly with hiring plans for 2022 that include staffing operations, customer support, claim administration, software engineers and care coordinators to be a part of its concierge care team for members. "Healthcare is typically one of an employer's largest expenses, but we're out to change that with our customer-centric approach that is better for everyone," Gay said. "Each of Evry's founders has been a business owner and insurance policyholder who has struggled with rising insurance premiums and has a story of personal loss because of our healthcare's shortcomings. We're overhauling the end-to-end healthcare experience, making consumer-focused healthcare more transparent and more accessible for everyone." About Evry Health Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit www.evryhealth.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006298/en/

