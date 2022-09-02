[November 17, 2021] New Partner Program Increases Growth Opportunities for Technology Resellers

SMART Technologies Expands its North American Partner Channel, Providing More Access for Classrooms and Businesses CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- SMART Technologies (SMART), an edtech company with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that enable millions of educators to build connections that matter, is expanding their North American Partner Channel along with releasing a new SMART Partner Program. With the rising demand for interactive displays and record high funding, SMART is making strategic changes to their reseller channel to ensure end customers have more ease of access to bring SMART solutions into new classrooms and businesses. For over 30 years, SMART has operated with an exclusive channel of limited partners who were only authorized in specific North American regions. SMART is now evolving on how they do business by opening their channel like they never have before. Starting November 17, 2021, SMART will be opening national access to resellers as well as allowing new resellers to become authorized to ensure that the latest innovations in interactive technology are available across all fifty states and Canada. "Our new partner program is a natural evolution in SMART's growth. SMART has invested heavily into a dedicated new partner program, re-created to help partners win new business during this opportunity of rising demand and increased funding," said Nicholas Svensson, President and CEO of SMART Technologies. SMART Technologies looks to build new partnerships with lke-minded, customer-focused organizations to leverage their proven products, capabilities, and support services. With a global growth strategy in place, backed by a track record of success across the education and business industries, partnering with SMART offers a unique opportunity to capture the growing demand for our products and services.



"Our partnership with SMART is not only helping us build trust and strong relationships across our mutual customers but also helping us support them by delivering a one-stop-shop for hardware, software and services," said Karen Bogosian, President & CEO at Visual Sound. The new partner program is designed for partners to receive the support they need to grow their business with SMART and unlock additional rewards and incentives that are relevant to their business and region. This includes specialized support, exclusive marketing opportunities and the opportunity to earn SPIFs.

"SMART is excited that there will be lots of new opportunities in our industry for our partners. Moving forward the future will consist more of hybrid learning and working environments," Jenna Pipchuk, Executive Vice President of Sales of SMART. "This means that customers are looking for new ways to collaborate in multiple places and spaces. With partners who have vast expertise and our products meeting the customers' changing needs, it becomes the perfect match to successfully capture more business than ever before." By opening their North American channel to new reseller partnerships, SMART looks forward to providing partners with greater opportunities and resources to meet the rising demand of end customers' needs SMART's solutions. SMART invites organizations who wish to collaborate and innovate with them to view the "Become a Partner" page at smarttech.com for more program details. About SMART

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover the greatness within them. With a full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partner-program-increases-growth-opportunities-for-technology-resellers-301427074.html SOURCE SMART Technologies

