New Research: Canadian Investors Losing Trust in Companies' ESG and Net Zero Commitments and Disclosure
New research released today by Edelman (News - Alert) Smithfield in Canada highlights a sharp rise in skepticism and increased scrutiny by Canadian institutional investors of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and related disclosure by Canadian issuers. The Canadian findings of the fifth annual Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Institutional Investors note that, while the majority of Canadian investors surveyed continue to believe that companies that deliver strong ESG performance deserve a premium valuation, the majority question the accuracy of the ESG disclosure they examine, have doubts about companies' ability to achieve their stated ESG commitments, and are pushing for mandatory and standardized ESG disclosure requirements.
"The latest special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer spotlights a marked shift in investor sentiment around ESG commitments and disclosure," said David Ryan, Managing Director, Edelman Smithfield. "Over the last several years, the story around ESG has largely focused on investors rewarding companies that led the way with their ESG initiatives. In 2021, investors began looking at ESG through a much more critical lens, with many expressing a lack of confidence in companies' ability to deliver on their ESG or Net Zero commitments. The tone has shifted from interest and appreciation to skepticism and a notable lack of trust in the ESG story."
"For issuers, this research underscores the need for companies at all stages of their ESG journey to be meticulous in establishing ESG commitments and related disclosure, with an emphasis on programs that are achievable and measurable. It reinforces the notion that ESG reporting is not a public relations exercise; ESG initiatives are now a fundamental component of a company's operational and capital allocation plans. Our research makes that clear that investors are now scrutinizing ESG performance with the same rigor as operational and financial metrics," added Ryan.
The 2021 special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer found that 72 per cent of Canadian institutional investors do not trust companies to achieve their stated sustainability, ESG and DEI commitments; 23 per cent of investors strongly agree with that statement. Further, three in four Canadian investors admitted to now scrutinizing corporate disclosure looking for incidents of greenwashing or specificexamples of companies failing to deliver on their ESG promises. 82 per cent of Canadian investors believe this critical evaluation will result in a rise in ESG-related litigation.
The special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 700 institutional investors, including financial analysts, chief investment officers and portfolio managers across seven markets (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and the Middle East).
Other notable highlights from the 2021 Canadian findings of the Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Institutional Investors include:
