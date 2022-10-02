TMCnet News
|
New Mexico Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030
SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura, 51% of New Mexico voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 38% of New Mexico voters oppose the policy.
"To achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, we must address a major source of carbon pollution driving the climate crisis: gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura. "The findings of this poll make clear that the public supports a 2030 target date for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles. It's time for elected officials to pass laws that reflect the will of their constituents."
The survey went deeper to inquire about attitudes towards electric cars, gasoline usage, and the environment. New Mexicans are excited to switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles (EVs), even though more education is needed. It found 63% of respondents have a somewhat or very positive opinion of EVs.
The top two factors influencing New Mexicans' likelihood of getting an EV were the availability of a federal tax credit of $7,500 and more public charging stations. Most EVs are currently eligible for the federal tax credit, but the Biden administration has proposed increasing the credit to $12,500 for EVs made in America by union labor.
"Congress should pass the Build Back Better Act to help accelerate clean, electric transportation," said Travis Madsen, Transportation ProgramDirector at the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP). "Expanded EV tax credits can help more New Mexicans access the benefits of electric vehicles, including savings on fuel and maintenance, healthier air and less climate change."
Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards EVs. Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030.
About the Poll
About SWEEP
About Coltura
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-voters-support-full-transition-to-electric-vehicles-by-2030-301425620.html
SOURCE Coltura
02/08/2010
11/10/2008
05/12/2011
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:15am
Keynote: State of the Cannabis Business Vertical
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 10:30-11:25am
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:30am