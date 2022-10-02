[November 16, 2021] New Jersey Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura in consultation with Environment New Jersey, 58% of New Jersey voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 30% of New Jersey voters oppose the policy. In October 2020, officials called for a phaseout of sales of new gas cars by 2035 through the NJDEP's Global Warming Response Act 80x50 report. S2252, passed by the New Jersey legislature in January 2020 and signed into law by Gov. Murphy, sets a goal of 90% of all new vehicle sales being electric by 2040. This polling demonstrates voter support for an even faster transition to EVs. "The findings of this poll make clear that the public supports a 2030 target date for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles. It's time for elected officials to pass laws that reflect the will of their constituents," said Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura. The survey found that 67% of respondents have a somewhat or very positive opinion of electric vehicles (EVs). Of respondents planning to purchase a vehicle in the next five years, 51% said they were likely to buy an EV. The top two factors influencing New Jerseyans' likelihood of getting an EV were the availability of a federal tax credit of $7,500 and more public charging stations. "New Jerseyans want their next car to be an electric vehicle," said Doug O'Malley, State Director of Environment New Jersey. "The Murphy Administration should do everything possible to speed this transition to EVs through expanding electric vehicle chargers across the state and maintaining the EV rebate. It is imperative to codify a faster phaseout of the sales of gas-powered cars."



Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards EVs. Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030. About the Poll

Climate Nexus Polling, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducted a representative survey of 2,678 registered voters across the U.S. in a scientific online poll conducted in October 2021. An oversample of 384 voters was conducted in New Jersey (margin of error +/- 5.9%). Polling methodology and additional findings are available at https://www.coltura.org/polling .

About Environment New Jersey

Environment New Jersey is a statewide environmental advocacy organization representing more than 80,000 dues-paying citizen members and activists. Learn more at https://environmentnewjersey.org/ . About Coltura

Coltura is working to improve climate, health, and equity by accelerating the transition from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives. It is leading a multi-state effort to introduce legislation setting a target for all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold to be electric vehicles. Learn more at www.coltura.org . Media Contacts

