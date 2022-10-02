[November 16, 2021] New Integrated Scanner for Additive Manufacturing, Firefly 3D

Through its globally recognized photonics brands, ARGES and Cambridge Technology Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announces the release of its new 3-axis scan head solution for the metal Additive Manufacturing industry, Firefly 3D. This new solution will launch during the Formnext trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany. Firefly 3D features a compact, enclosed solution with extensive process monitoring capabilities, comprehensive data synchronization capabilities and is designed to simplify the development of multiheaded machine architectures. Visit us at Hall 12.0 E42 during the Formnext trade fair. Engineered as an enclosed, compact solution to enable multiheaded machine architectures with up to 100% overlap, Firefly 3D is the ideal solution for today's serial production high throughput additive manufacturing machines. Incorporated within the design are features to simplify installation and operation including features such as precise monitoring of the additive manufacturing process and synchronized process and motion data. "We brought together our extensive application expertise coupled with our innovative engineering capabilities to come up with a unique solution for Additive Manufacturing designe to solve todays industry challenge." says Gunnar Stolze, Novanta's SVP of Commercial Operations, Photonics Group.



Firefly 3D key features include: Process monitoring of a broad range of process monitoring wavelengths

Coupled with Novanta's ScanMaster Controller, Firefly 3D completes a tightly coupled architecture that allows for the development and implementation of real time control algorithms

At the heart of Firefly 3D is Novanta's premium digital scanning solution Lightning™ II. Speed and Accuracy on tap.

Simplified integration thanks to a hermetically sealed optical enclosure, and small footprint. To learn more about our new integrated scanner for Additive Manufacturing applications, Firefly 3D visit https://bit.ly/firefly3D.

