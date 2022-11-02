TMCnet News
New Amazon Smart Thermostat Becomes the Company's First Device to Achieve a UL ECOLOGO Certification
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that Amazon Smart Thermostat is Amazon's first device to receive an ECOLOGO® Silver Certification from UL. ECOLOGO® Certified products meet standards that demonstrate reduced environmental impact of one or more product life cycle stages and offer credible, third-party certification for the lowered impact of products and services on the environment. If a product earns an ECOLOGO® Silver Certification, it has undergone third-party auditing and verification of stringent, science-based performance criteria. ECOLOGO® Certification for Amazon Smart Thermostat demonstrates the company's commitment to a sustainable future through its Climate Pledge Friendly program.
"Through the use of the ECOLOGO® mark, companies like Amazon can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and verification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world," said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager for the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL. "Ecolabels, such as an ECOLOGO® Certification, UL GREENGUARD Certification or Environmental Claim Validation, can help customers make informed purchasing decisions and select products with the desired environmental and sustainability attributes."
Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program highlights products certified by one or more trusted third-party sustainability certifications or Amazon's Compact by Design certification, which helps preserve the natural world.
More information about UL's ECOLOGO® Certification is available on the program's website.
