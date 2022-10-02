[November 11, 2021] New Bern to Gain Gigabit City Status

MetroNet today announced that construction has begun on its 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure in New Bern, North Carolina. MetroNet is fully funding the multi-million-dollar investment in infrastructure that will provide New Bern residents and businesses with access to ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet, TV and phone services. Upon completion, New Bern will become a Gigabit City through MetroNet's future-proofed fiber optic network. "New Bern is one step closer to becoming a Gigabit City and we are looking forward to working with MetroNet to provide another choice for our residents and businesses," said Mayor Dana Outlaw. "With the implementation of MetroNet's 100 percent fiber optic network, the City of New Bern will experience the benefits of modern technology for years and years." Construction activity will expand rapidly with the first customers coming online in the spring of 2022. As construction continues throughout the community, customers may sign up for presale which will place them on the top of the list when installations are available in their area. Those interested in MetroNet services may visit www.MetroNetInc.com/signup to be notified when their address is available for installation and to sign up for presale. "We've experienced a warm welcome from the City of New Bern and Mayor Outlaw," said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO. "MetroNet provides customers with access to gigabit speeds that support working, learning, and streaming from home with ease and clarity. We can't thank Mayor Outlaw and the Council enough for the invitation and we lok forward to providing the community with an ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic network."



MetroNet brings fiber directly to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America with affordable, symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. The company expects its network to be available to more than one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities. MetroNet is one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the nation and is known for its outstanding customer service provided by a strong local presence. Residents and businesses interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.MetroNetInc.com to receive updates on construction in their area.

Residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles. About MetroNet: MetroNet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV (News - Alert) with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities - services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005424/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]