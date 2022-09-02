New KeepTruckin Automated Compliance Management Suite Proactively Prevents Violations, Lowers Costs

KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today announced the launch of its new automated compliance management suite. The Compliance Hub and mobile Fleet App offers a 360-degree view into a fleet's compliance health to help organizations manage data more efficiently, resolve violations faster, and stay compliant while on the go. Additional features that help fleets solve their most pressing compliance challenges include advanced AI technology to help automatically resolve unidentified trips in real-time, and a native integration with Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores to proactively reduce risk and lower costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005330/en/

With the current labor shortages and strains on the supply chain, Hours of Service (HOS) violations are up almost 35% from 2020 to 2021. With nuclear verdicts citing HOS violations on the rise, skyrocketing insurance costs, and a tight labor market, it has never been more critical to proactively manage compliance practices to stay in business - and keep operations running safely and efficiently.

To drive significant bottom-line and safety improvements within their organizations, fleets can now automate compliance and take a proactive approach to risk management using three components unique to KeepTruckin's platform:

The Compliance Hub & Fleet App: The Compliance Hub is an intuitive new dashboard experience that offers fleets deeper HOS insights with violation breakdowns, driver leaderboards, and cycle trends over time. Critical compliance information can also be viewed in the KeepTruckin Fleet App, where managers can see driver logs and duty status on the go to seamlessly maintain compliance and resolve issues faster than ever beore.







Smart Trip Match: Organizations can now resolve unidentified trips through automation with our Smart Trip Match feature. Proprietary AI models analyze historical patterns to automatically assign the correct driver to the correct trip for managerial review. Upon confirmation, drivers are then instantly notified to help save time for safety departments and prevent violations.

CSA Insights & DRIVE: Critical CSA data integrated with driving data helps organizations seamlessly identify risk factors putting their business in jeopardy. Proactive CSA score monitoring helps fleets reduce risk with forecasted CSA scores, intervention thresholds, and violation breakdowns to automatically identify opportunities to improve a fleet's CSA score, or address pressing issues that can negatively impact it. CSA Insights and the proprietary DRIVE risk score can be used together to design a proactive safety program that can help reduce accidents and costs, improve driver performance, and retain top performers.

"Complex regulatory and safety requirements can hold organizations back," said KeepTruckin Director of Product for Safety, Compliance, and Insurance, Abhishek Gupta. "Our new automated compliance management suite helps unlock the potential of these organizations by maximizing the safety and productivity of their operations. This is another step forward in our continued commitment to helping fleets take a proactive approach to risk management that transforms their operations and ultimately makes our roads safer for everyone."

KeepTruckin customer Expressway Logistics has been able to focus on realizing its goals of scaling operations and expanding their fleet by using KeepTruckin's automated compliance management suite. "We were able to reduce our insurance rates by 25% per driver," said Ellen McDonald, Safety Director at Expressway Logistics. "We cut our time managing compliance in half. Plus, we reduced Hours of Service (HOS) violations by 67%, and our CSA score dropped from 99 to 59. This all makes a huge impact on where we can take our business."

To learn more about the new automated compliance management suite from KeepTruckin, visit: KeepTruckin.com.

Recent Company highlights:

KeepTruckin Launches New AI Dashcam Featuring Industry-Leading Accuracy to Proactively Prevent Accidents, Increase Safety and Efficiency

Fleet Management Leader KeepTruckin Partners With Ambarella on Next-Generation AI Device for Front ADAS, Driver Monitoring and Telematics

KeepTruckin Raises $190 Million in New Funding

KeepTruckin Launches New AI-Powered Fuel Hub to Help Fleets Save Up to 10% on Fuel Costs

J.B. Hunt, KeepTruckin Announce Technology Integration For J.B. Hunt 360 And the Smart Load Board

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin's cutting-edge hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform spanning video-based driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking, dispatch, and fuel and maintenance, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of over one million drivers and 100,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin has over 2,400 employees and has raised $450 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, Greenoaks, G2 (News - Alert) Venture Partners, and other leading investors. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit: KeepTruckin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005330/en/