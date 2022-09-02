TMCnet News
New Research Shows a Persistent Gap between Business Perceptions and Customer Experiences
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced new research examining the differences between businesses' perceptions of customer experience they delivered and what customers experienced. The report titled "The CX Reality Check: Momentum Interrupted" is based on surveys of 500 customer experience leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, contrasted with 500 consumers in those same markets. As a follow up to a 2020 study, the research found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.
[24]7.ai commissioned Dimensional Research to examine perceptions around the quality of customer service. The study found out that because of the pandemic, digital transformation stalled, and companies could not meet the ever-rising customer demands. In the report, in addition to analyzing the results of the study, [24]7.ai makes several recommendations for companies to consider as they address these challenges. Foremost among the considerations is the opportunity that CX-as-a-Service (CXaaS) presents for overcoming internal and external roadblocks to digital transformation. This approach combines people, processes, and technology to accelerate digital transformation, while reducing overall costs.
Key Finding 1: Businesses that were adapting slowly now have other priorities
Key Finding 2: The perception gap remains as the challenges mount
Key Finding 4: A new possibility emerges
"Without a doubt, as customer expectations rose during COVID-19, companies became frustrated," said Cory Good, SVP, Digital Transformation Strategy for [24]7.ai. "This report features several actionable recommendations to help companies bridge the gap with consumers."
Download the report and the full results of the survey here.
[24]7.ai will host a webinar on the CX Reality Check 2021 on November 16, at 1:00 p.m. EST. To join the webinar, please register here.
About [24]7.ai
[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.
[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
