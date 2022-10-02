TMCnet News
New SAI360 Software Capabilities for Flexibility & Sustainability
CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The events of 2021 tested the resilience, agility, and social consciousness of all organizations. Leaders are grappling with the Great Resignation, climate change disasters, cybersecurity attacks, and hospitals pushed to their limits due to COVID-19 spikes.
SAI360, the only integrated risk management platform with a full suite of capabilities across GRC, Ethics & Compliance Learning, and EHS and Sustainability, announces new capabilities to help organizations manage such diverse risks.
"These disruptions have shed new light on what it means to be risk ready. We're helping organizations manage the increasingly complex responsibilities of this new landscape – and monitor their impact on the environment and society – by building new rapid deployment configurations in the SAI360 platform," says Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360.
Here's what's new in SAI360's 2022 Launch One release.
SAI360 GRC
New GRC modules built on best practices and SAI360's deep expertise in risk and compliance:
Adding to SAI360's full suite of healthcare-focused GRC modules, new products will help organizations navigate the shifting healthcare regulatory landscape:
SAI360 EHS and Sustainability
Maintain sustainable operations and a resilient, safe, and healthy workplace:
SAI360 Learning
New learning courses and software:
In 2022, it's time to chart a new course. SAI360 provides the software, innovation, and partnership our customers need for the journey!
About SAI360
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, SAI360 operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. Discover more at SAI360.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and request a demo to see the platform in action.
