[November 09, 2021] New Ingram Micro Data Fabric and Business Application Services Help Channel Partners Solve Cloud Complexity + Deliver Elevated CX

INGRAM MICRO ONE - Delivering more business value, Ingram Micro Inc. debuts a series of advanced Data Fabric and Business Application Services proven to simplify the complexity solution providers and MSPs face when architecting, adopting, scaling or optimizing a cloud-first strategy for midmarket and enterprise customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006184/en/ "Our new Data Fabric and Business Application services allow our channel partners to flex and grow with confidence. Whether consumed as a turn-key or customizable service, our new services are grounded in proven methodologies designed to optimize cost and enable more agile data insights for our channel partners' end customers." Jeff Yelton, vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro (News - Alert) (Photo: Business Wire) Announced during this year's INGRAM MICRO ONE event, the new Data Fabric and Business Application Services, powered by Ingram Micro's acquisition of IT professional services innovator CloudLogic, include:



Discovery - Placement - Migration - Transformation - Multi-Cloud Enablement

Portfolio Optimization "Whether it's by design, or due to financial or technical constraints or concerns, channel partners don't always offer a full suite of cloud and application migration services," says Jeff Yelton, vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Our new Data Fabric and Business Application services allow our channel partners to flex and grow with confidence. Whether consumed as a turn-key or customizable service, our new services are grounded in proven methodologies designed to optimize cost and enable more agile data insights for our channel partners' end customers."

In addition to the new services, Ingram Micro continues to invest in and accelerate its Data Center strategy, as well as expand its portfolio. Among those resources valued most by Ingram Micro's solutions providers and MSPs: New MSP and Annuity Cashflow Financial Services

Ingram Micro's Expert Data Center Tech Force Team

A World-Class Integration Center in Mira Loma, Calif.

Configuration Services

IT Disposition and Lifecyle Services "The acquisition of CloudLogic further enhances Ingram Micro's stance as a true strategic business partner," said Ron Dupler, CEO, GreenPages Technology Solutions (News - Alert) . "CloudLogic's Fred Latala and Bill Benedict have done an amazing job building out the team's advanced consulting and cloud services. They are easy to engage with, channel-friendly and their services augment our existing capabilities - further enabling us to scale and meet the needs of our clients. Knowing that Ingram Micro is capable of supporting us with these new capabilities helps de-risk our entry into new services and markets." Since the onset of the pandemic, Ingram Micro's U.S. Data Center business has grown rapidly, welcoming new partners and provider brands. The industry leader's best-in-class Integration Center is credited with helping channel partners build custom, high-value solutions, and within its first year of service, Ingram Micro's expert Data Center Tech Force team engaged with more than 100 channel partners and held more than a dozen different training days. For more information about Ingram Micro's Data Fabric and Business Application services visit datacenter.ingrammicro.com or contact an Ingram Micro sales representative. About Ingram Micro Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006184/en/

