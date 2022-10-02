[November 09, 2021] New Report from The Visual Lease Data Institute Reveals that the Commercial Real Estate Industry is in Recovery

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today unveiled a survey of 400 senior accounting and finance professionals and commercial real estate executives, 200 of whom representing the perspective of tenants, and 200 of whom representing the perspective of landlords. The report entitled, "Commercial Real Estate in 2022: Outlook for an Industry in Recovery," shares insights into how both sides are approaching leases in response to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006054/en/ "The commercial real estate industry has dramatically changed over the past nineteen months," said Marc Betesh, founder and CEO of Visual Lease. "Businesses have grappled with new restrictions, considerations and challenges, which have directly impacted their real estate needs. Both landlords and tenants are uncertain of what shifts and trends are here to stay, which has made planning ahead more difficult than ever before. We created this report to help both parties better understand the industry and ensure that they are maximizing the value of future leases, setting themselves up for success in 2022 and beyond." Key 2022 trends and predictions from the report include: Ready to Commit to Longer Terms - Sixty-five percent of surveyed tenants are considering their physical space needs more than one year prior to signing a new lease agreement. Fifty-eight percent of tenants are prioritizing leases of at least five years in length, with nearly 20% interested in 10 or more years of occupancy. While plans are being made, the future remains uncertain as 93% of tenants note that their 202 real estate strategy is temporary and will likely be revised post-COVID. Real Estate Footprints Poised to Expand - Sixty-five percent of landlords expect tenants will add space to their real estate portfolios in 2022. Similarly, 70% of tenants plan to expand their commercial real estate footprint in the year ahead. Back to Work: Urban Revival- Seventy-eight percent of landlords predict that the greatest demand for leased properties in 2022 will appear in cities. Tier 1 cities like Los Angeles and New York are anticipated to draw the biggest crowd, signaling a revival for major metropolitan areas that were previously hard-hit during the onset of the pandemic. Rents Bounce Back, But Not All Businesses Will - Seventy-five percent of landlords expect 2022 commercial rent prices to be about the same or higher than rent prices were prior to the pandemic, which is in line with what 61% of tenants expect, as well. A rent increase may create some challenges as 61% of tenants admit that their organization fell behind on rent during the pandemic, and 37% are still behind on rent. Future-proofing Leases to Accommodate Changing Demand - All surveyed (100%) landlords had tenants request modifications to their leases mid-term in response to the impacts of COVID-19. As a result, 99% of landlords have revised their agreements to better accommodate existing and future tenants, including changes to building rules and regulations (57%), operating expenses (54%), indemnification and insurance (45%), as well as sublet/assignment rights, rent abatement and force majeure clauses. Approaching New Terms With Caution - Based on what they learned from managing their businesses during COVID-19, tenants note that the following will be important considerations when negotiating future leases: flexible scaling plans for space (57%), flexible lease termination (49%), shorter lease duration (36%) and an ability to sublease (33%), among others. Poor Lease Management Led to Costly Mistakes - Nearly 80% of tenants have experienced negative impacts due to inadequate lease controls, the most frequently reported being the inability to respond to changing circumstances due to the pandemic (34%), missing an option to extend a deadline (28%), miscalculating lease costs (28%) and forgetting to update unfavorable or unwanted lease terms (28%).





For full study results, download Commercial Real Estate in 2022: Outlook for an Industry in Recovery. About The Visual Lease Data Institute

The Visual Lease Data Institute is a collection of market-leading data, trends and insights on lease accounting, management and optimization created and curated by Visual Lease, provider of the #1 lease optimization software. The Institute was founded on 35 years' experience managing lease data and financials and was created to arm organizations with the knowledge required to achieve and maintain lease accounting compliance and leverage their leases as strategic business assets. About Visual Lease Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS (News - Alert) platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 800+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com. For more information, visit visuallease.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006054/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]