New Report from The Visual Lease Data Institute Reveals that the Commercial Real Estate Industry is in Recovery
Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today unveiled a survey of 400 senior accounting and finance professionals and commercial real estate executives, 200 of whom representing the perspective of tenants, and 200 of whom representing the perspective of landlords. The report entitled, "Commercial Real Estate in 2022: Outlook for an Industry in Recovery," shares insights into how both sides are approaching leases in response to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The commercial real estate industry has dramatically changed over the past nineteen months," said Marc Betesh, founder and CEO of Visual Lease. "Businesses have grappled with new restrictions, considerations and challenges, which have directly impacted their real estate needs. Both landlords and tenants are uncertain of what shifts and trends are here to stay, which has made planning ahead more difficult than ever before. We created this report to help both parties better understand the industry and ensure that they are maximizing the value of future leases, setting themselves up for success in 2022 and beyond."
Key 2022 trends and predictions from the report include:
For full study results, download Commercial Real Estate in 2022: Outlook for an Industry in Recovery.
About The Visual Lease Data Institute
The Visual Lease Data Institute is a collection of market-leading data, trends and insights on lease accounting, management and optimization created and curated by Visual Lease, provider of the #1 lease optimization software. The Institute was founded on 35 years' experience managing lease data and financials and was created to arm organizations with the knowledge required to achieve and maintain lease accounting compliance and leverage their leases as strategic business assets.
About Visual Lease
Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS (News - Alert) platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 800+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com. For more information, visit visuallease.com.
