New Advisory Board Member Helps Police Plan for Positive Financial Futures Despite Unprecedented Jobs Loss
TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PREFUND THE POLICE, an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is excited to announce the addition of Mr. Bruce J. Weinstein of Premier Southwest Planning Group as a new member of its advisory board. Mr. Weinstein has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and plans to utilize strategies that create maximum income streams for police retirement despite unprecedented economic challenges.
"Bruce creates win-win solutions," says Michael J. Lebb, Executive Director of Prefund the Police. "He'll develop powerful solutions that strengthen police officers' financial backbone, the same way they've strengthened our communities."
Prior to vaccine mandates, multiple police departments had already seen dramatic drops in manpower, according to a Police Executives Research Forum Special Report. Many police chiefs cited low morale, depression, concern over the future of the profession, pandemic fatigue, difficulty hiring new recruits and defunding the police after-effects. Today, officers face additional pressures choosing between a COVID-19 jab or their job. This has created economic stress for those already plagued with higher rates of mental health problems due to the nature of police work.
"Our team takes the pressure off officers," says Mr. Weinstein. "We've been teaching this process for over 25 years. Our goal is specifically designed to maximize wealth and facilitate financial securty."
"In a time of uncertainty, planning can make a big difference," says Michael Lebb. "Bruce's expertise gives officers short- and long-term solutions. That shows them a clear financial path through tough times."
The collaboration between Prefund the Police and Premier Southwest Planning Group is positioned to offer over 600,000 U.S. police officers a way back from defunding the police and vaccine mandate fallouts.
