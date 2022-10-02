TMCnet News
|
New Research from MRI Software Provides Insights into Post-Pandemic Workplace
SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, shows that commercial occupiers' willingness to allow all employees the choice to work remotely fell dramatically from 39% to 26% between March and September 2021. Seventy percent of survey respondents planned to institute policies that tighten up remote work eligibility and onsite requirements – up from 60% in March. The research also showed that landlords' apprehension over the rise of remote working increased significantly over the same period, with 43% concerned about its impact on their business compared to just 26% in March.
In carrying out the research, MRI partnered with CoreNet Global, the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, to survey a group of close to 200 tenants and landlords from a range of industries globally.
The findings offer insights into post-pandemic views on the future of the office, with analysis contained in a full report entitled MRI Software Market Insights: Views from Real Estate Occupiers and Landlords on the Return to Office. The results show that, overall, nearly 80% of responding commercial occupiers have increased the availability of remote work. It also shows that 69% of respondents said that the worldwide shift to remote working during the pandemic has fundamentally changed their long-term approach to space usage – only slightly down from 71% in March.
"Many companies already made remote work available before the pandemic, but the mass shift to home working demonstrated to most businesses that staff and executive teams could continue to be productive outside of the office," notes Brian Zrimsek, Industry Principal at MRI Software and author of the research report. "Pandemic-driven technology adoption simplified the process of staying connected and collaboative, but organizations still recognize the benefit of bringing employees back to the office and offering hybrid work arrangements that support engagement, workplace culture and productivity."
Occupiers project fuller offices in the new year
New technologies for new circumstances
"Tenants and landlords have an opportunity to partner on ways to return to the office safely and effectively," concludes Zrimsek. "With more employees returning to the workplace, it is clear that both commercial occupiers and landlords realize that PropTech tools will be essential to planning and maximizing space usage, meeting the requirements of a hybrid office, keeping the workforce safe, and developing the best real estate strategies for the future."
MRI will present Leveraging Technology for Strategic Workplace Decisions at the CoreNet Global Summit in Seattle on Tuesday, November 9. MRI and CoreNet will discuss the report findings in a webinar for CoreNet members on November 18, 2021.
About MRI Software
MEDIA CONTACTS:
US for MRI
(ANZ for MRI)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-mri-software-provides-insights-into-post-pandemic-workplace-301418494.html
SOURCE MRI Software
11/12/2010
02/21/2012
12/22/2011
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 9:30am
I Robot Run the Warehouse
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Lunch Vouchers Provided to Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 12:00pm