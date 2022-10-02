[November 05, 2021] New Nelson Frank Report Shows New Career Pathways for ServiceNow Professionals

A recent survey of ServiceNow (News - Alert) professionals has revealed the growing importance of experience in tech over a degree when it comes to earning potential. The Nelson Frank Careers and Hiring Guide: ServiceNow Edition replaces the staffing company's previous annual Salary Surveys, with the revamped publication adding insight and expert advice on top of the usual statistical analysis. In this year's release, launched November 1, 83% of respondents revealed that years of experience working in IT, followed closely by specific platform experience, were the most important factors when it came to increasing your earning potential as a professional. Conversely, a University degree was classed as least important, with 28% of respondents declaring it as unimportant. A recent study by Gartner saw IT executives name the talent shortage as one of the most significant barriers to their own digital growth. And with demand for cloud professionals seeing a significant increase over the last 18 months, organizations are looking beyond just a degree as an entry requirement for new talent, opening up cross-training opportunities for those looking for a lucrative career in cloud technology. "As the digital skills gap continues to grow, companies are clearly placing less emphasis on traditional qalifications and are beginning to look at a candidate's actual skillset," said James Lloyd-Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Nelson Frank. "Coupled with changes and innovations in the way we work, such as remote work, this has massive potential to really open up the industry to a much wider variety of backgrounds."



In addition to the usual statistical analysis of the ServiceNow ecosystem, taken from over 41,000 data points, the newly re-branded publication also contains a range of practical advice for those hiring and working within the community. From the certifications and skills needed to pursue specific professional goals, to hiring tips and best practice, a number of experts have shared their expertise. "I'm really proud of the new Careers and Hiring Guide: ServiceNow Edition," added Kashif Naqshbandi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nelson Frank. "Even in its previous incarnation it was a vitally important industry resource. Now, we've enhanced it in a way that offers incalculably more value to anyone connected to the ServiceNow ecosystem."

Naqshbandi added, "Whether you're an experienced professional looking at increasing your worth, or at the beginning of your career and wanting to know how to break into the industry, this guide contains a wealth of in-depth material. Similarly, for those hiring ServiceNow professionals, whether you're looking at salary negotiations or simply want to know what makes people tick, the Careers and Hiring Guide may look different this year, but it remains the go-to resource for anyone in the ServiceNow community." The guide is available to download free from the Nelson Frank website now. ABOUT NELSON FRANK Part of the award-winning Frank Recruitment Group, Nelson Frank was launched in 2018 and is one of the world's leading specialist ServiceNow recruiters. Working only with the ServiceNow platform, Nelson Frank has placed candidates into dream roles with nearly 2,000 organizations. With offices in four locations across the US, Europe and APAC, their knowledge of the market is truly global. Frank Recruitment Group has worked with over 30,000 businesses around the world, and is part of Tenth Revolution (News - Alert) Group, a global leader in cloud talent solutions. For more information, visit www.nelsonfrank.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005551/en/

