New Zealand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring The Warehouse Group, Briscoe, Woolworths, Farmers Trading Co, Foodstuffs, Smiths City, Macpac
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market, Q2 2021 Update - Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 0.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 876.1 million in 2021.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in New Zealand. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.
Gift card industry in New Zealand has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sntiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in New Zealand remains strong. The gift card industry in New Zealand is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.
The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 803.4 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1143.0 million by 2025.
Scope
Key Retailers Covered Include:
Total Spend on Gifts in New Zealand
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in New Zealand
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in New Zealand
Digital Gift Card Market Size in New Zealand
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in New Zealand
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in New Zealand
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in New Zealand
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand
