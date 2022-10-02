[November 04, 2021] New Professional Development Courses from University of Phoenix Provide Flexible Skill-Building

November is National Career Development Month and The Great Resignation's impact on today's workforce and working environments finds many working adults ready to shift their career focus and strategy. University of Phoenix has expanded its support for learning autonomy and in-demand skills with new information technology Professional Development Courses. These courses are designed to help busy adults gain career-ready skills in high-demand fields within a short time. Micro-burst learning in the form of professional development courses offers learners skill-building opportunities to save time and money outside of a traditional university courseload. University of Phoenix has launched new Information Technology professional development courses as well as a multi-course track for individuals looking to start, enhance, or pivot in their career into a Scrum Master role. Skills covered in the Scrum Master Track are designed to support learners in typical entry-level, mid-level, and advanced jobs in the Scrum Master field, including Agile (News - Alert) Scrum Masters, Scrum Master/Agile Coaches and Business Analyst/Scrum Master.



"Learners can seize this opportunity to expand their skill set," said Haley Foutch, product manager for Professional Development at University of Phoenix. "These courses offer flexibility and provide several self-paced, bite-sized learning modules that teach skills which directly apply to today's growing professions." The University's professional development courses are non-credit, 100% online and available for up to a year from the time of purchase. They are self-directed and typically take about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule. The new Information Technology track includes two courses and is designed to be completed in approximately 60 hours. The Scrum Master Track prepares individuals for two industry certification exams including Professional Scrum Master (PSM) I and Professional Scrum Master (PSM) II.

Learners can review and complete the assessments as many times as they like to ensure they are grasping key concepts and demonstrating the new skill. Upon successful completion of a course, participants can also showcase their new-found skills to employers by sharing a certificate of completion. The initial catalog of professional development courses includes content in digital marketing, non-clinical health care, information technology and virtual teaching. The University will continue to build its course portfolio for today's busy professionals who need to upskill quickly and affordably in a changing job market. For more information visit: phoenix.edu/professional-development. University of Phoenix offers programs from associate through the doctoral levels, as well as certificate programs, professional development and individual courses that help working adults stay ahead of workplace trends and enhance their careers. To learn more about the University's myriad of program offerings, visit: http://www.phoenix.edu/programs/degree-programs.html About University of Phoenix University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006009/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]