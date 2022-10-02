[November 04, 2021] New Home Buying Offer Platform Doorsey Raises $4.1 Million Seed Round To Increase Transparency And Level The Playing Field In Residential Real Estate

Doorsey-the online platform set to improve the home buying offer process-has raised $4.1 million in a seed round led by 166 2nd Financial Services, with participation from numerous institutional and angel investors, Agya Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, SRM Development, Sam Parr, Founder of The Hustle, and others. This capital will further accelerate Doorsey's mission of advancing the new tech-enabled era for residential real estate, empowering investment in its state-of-the-art product build-out, recruiting top-tier talent, as well as launching the offering in key markets throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005631/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) "Today's home-buying offer process is rife with frustrations for all parties," said Jordan Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of Doorsey. "Buyers and their agents want to know whether their offer can win. Sellers and their agents want to know they're getting the best offers. And agents want to close more deals in less time. Doorsey solves this by allowing sellers to define upfront what it takes to win, so that buyers can compete on a level playing field and sellers can find the right buyers."



Through Doorsey, sellers and their agents provide one of the most comprehensive for-sale listings available on the market today and set predefined offer terms and a minimum price. Buyers have access to a third-party inspection report, seller disclosures, a 3D virtual tour, and a community forum for interacting with sellers and neighbors - everything that a buyer needs to bid with confidence, even sight unseen. The offer platform provides buyers and their agents with full visibility into competing offers in real-time. Doorsey's listings are posted on the local MLS (Multiple Listing Services) and distributed through national real estate websites, including Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, and Realtor.com. "As today's housing market remains hot in the post-COVID-19 world, each and every agent is looking for ways to remain competitive, inherently bringing technology embracement to the forefront," Tim Heyl, CEO and Founder of Homeward. "PropTech isn't a threat but instead a tool in our back pockets that will never replace our advisory service. Doorsey's platform drives efficiency that will enable the broker community to sell more homes each month."

Seed round investors also include Francis Davidson, Co-founder and CEO of Sonder, a tech-driven hospitality company expected to go public this quarter. "I have known Jordan since his days in the hospitality industry, and have long respected his entrepreneurial accomplishments," said Davidson. "I am thrilled to support him in his newest endeavor. Doorsey is a key example of technology's potential to transform legacy industries in a positive way, as they create a platform that embraces crucial transparency." Allen, Nick McLain and Matt Melville founded Doorsey in early-2021 in response to challenges they witnessed first-hand in the overheated housing market of Spokane, Washington. Since inception, they have committed to working directly with the local real estate community to build and evolve the platform, and they conducted a successful pilot in the Spokane market. The PropTech company has planned for a phased rollout to ensure the platform is meeting the needs of the communities it serves and can evolve as additional needs are uncovered. About Doorsey Doorsey is today's state-of-the-art Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) platform designed to improve the home buying and selling offer process. Founded in early 2021 by Jordan Allen, Nick McLain, and Matt Melville, Doorsey's mission is to advance the new tech-enabled era for residential real estate, providing buyers, sellers, and their agents full transparency throughout the offer process. Doorsey's investors include notable names such as 166 2nd Financial Services, Agya Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, SRM Development, Sam Parr, & Francis Davidson. To learn more, visit https://www.doorsey.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005631/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]