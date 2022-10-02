TMCnet News
New Study Finds Employees Split on In Person vs Remote Work Preferences, Revealing Benefits of a Flexible or Hybrid Workplace
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene, the company at the forefront of creating dynamic work experiences with a network of 23+ premium meeting, event, and office locations and digital meeting technology, is announcing today the results from a national survey commissioned on workplace trends and employee sentiment. The responses touch on a number of issues relevant to companies returning to the office, including: how much time an average employee wants to spend with colleagues in-person at work in the future, what pain points employers are facing, and the role of the "hybrid" workplace and Millennial/Gen-Z preferences for a flexible schedule.
Convene's survey reached nearly 1,000 full-time employees across various roles, industries, and U.S. geographies, in order to take a closer look at concerns, interests, and trends being observed in today's workplace as well as sentiments on hybrid workplaces and hybrid meetings and events. This is especially relevant as companies like Apple and Microsoft are continuing to dopt hybrid models, and with another 77% of business leaders intending to use a hybrid model during the next year.
Here are some telling findings that speak to larger sentiments around workplace behavior among employees at all employment levels, age demographics and more, including:
"It's clear that the future of work is flexible, as employees recognize the benefits of both in person and remote work," said CEO & co-founder of Convene Ryan Simonetti. "We will continue to offer flexible, hospitality-driven tools and environments necessary for companies seeking to attract and retain top-performing talent and succeed in today's changing business landscape."
For more information to learn more about the findings commissioned in Convene's survey, visit Convene.com.
