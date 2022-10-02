[November 04, 2021] New preclinical data on tasquinimod will be presented at the annual meeting of American Society of Hematology (ASH)

Lund, November 4, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that two abstracts with new preclinical data on tasquinimod, a small molecule immunomodulator, have been accepted for presentation at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11-14, 2021. The results that will be highlighted in the poster presentations are part of Active Biotech’s program to address the unmet medical needs to treat hematological malignances, with focus on multiple myeloma. Currently, a clinical phase Ib/IIa trial in patients with multiple myeloma is ongoing. Information on the presentations: P 1595. Tasquinimod Targets Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells, Increases Osteogenesis and Has Direct Anti-Myeloma Effects by Inhibiting c-Myc Expression in Vitro and In Vivo. Poster session 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I. Dec 11, 2021, 5.30-7.30 p.m. R. Fay et al., Vrije University, Brussels, Belgium. P 2596. Targeting the Inflammatory Niche in MDS By Tasquinimod Restores Hematopoietic Support and Suppresses Immune-Checkpoint Expression in Vitro Poster session 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Basic and Translational: Poster II., Dec 12, 2021, 6.00-8.00 p.m. M. Wobus et al., University Hospital Dresden, Germany. Abstracts will be available at the ASH website from 9 am Eastern time (2 pm Central European Time) on November 4, 2021. For further information, please contact:







Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2 pm CET on November 4, 2021.

About tasquinimod

Tasquinimod is an oral immunomodulatory and anti-angiogenic investigational treatment, that affects the tumor's ability to grow and metastasize. Tasquinimod is developed as a new immunomodulatory treatment for multiple myeloma. Tasquinimod has previously been studied as an anti-cancer agent in patients with solid cancers, including a phase III randomized trial in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The tolerability of tasquinimod is well-characterized based on these previous experiences. Tasquinimod has demonstrated a clear therapeutic effect in preclinical models of multiple myeloma, when used as a single agent and in combination with standard multiple myeloma therapy, and is currently in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information. Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00 Attachment 211104_Tasquinimod ASH poster presentation_eng



