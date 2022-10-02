TMCnet News
New preclinical data on tasquinimod will be presented at the annual meeting of American Society of Hematology (ASH)
Lund, November 4, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that two abstracts with new preclinical data on tasquinimod, a small molecule immunomodulator, have been accepted for presentation at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11-14, 2021.
The results that will be highlighted in the poster presentations are part of Active Biotech’s program to address the unmet medical needs to treat hematological malignances, with focus on multiple myeloma. Currently, a clinical phase Ib/IIa trial in patients with multiple myeloma is ongoing.
Information on the presentations:
P 1595. Tasquinimod Targets Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells, Increases Osteogenesis and Has Direct Anti-Myeloma Effects by Inhibiting c-Myc Expression in Vitro and In Vivo. Poster session 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I. Dec 11, 2021, 5.30-7.30 p.m. R. Fay et al., Vrije University, Brussels, Belgium.
P 2596. Targeting the Inflammatory Niche in MDS By Tasquinimod Restores Hematopoietic Support and Suppresses Immune-Checkpoint Expression in Vitro Poster session 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Basic and Translational: Poster II., Dec 12, 2021, 6.00-8.00 p.m. M. Wobus et al., University Hospital Dresden, Germany.
Abstracts will be available at the ASH website from 9 am Eastern time (2 pm Central European Time) on November 4, 2021.
This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2 pm CET on November 4, 2021.
