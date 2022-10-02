[November 04, 2021] New EAGLEi Carrier Inspection Technology Center Established

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rite Track, a subsidiary of SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, is pleased to announce the opening of our EAGLEi Technology Center in our West Chester, OH facility. With the addition of EAGLEi 300 Wafer Carrier Inspection capability for measuring 300mm FOUPs and FOSBs, our new EAGLEi Technology Center can demonstrate this game-changing inspection capability to customers running any wafer size on any substrates. Wayne Jeveli, CEO of SHELLBACK commented: "SHELLBACK brings together the best technologies of Rite Track and OEM Group. With today's unprecedented market demand, our customers worldwide are searching for new ways to keep their equipment operating smoothly. SHELLBACK brings a total solution that focuses on the often-overlooked wafer carrier, combining the cleaning technology of our SEMITOOL STORM with the inspection technology of our EAGLEi. And now, with our new EAGLEi Technology Center, we can run inspections on our customers' actual wafer carriers, and they can see the results with their own eyes. EAGLEi is a proven game-changer for fab operations." EAGLEi 300 is in use at major 300mm fabs across the world and has set the industry standard for accurate in-process post-cleaning carrier measrement evaluation. Improve your fab yield by ensuring only in-tolerance carriers are in production. The EAGLEi 300 joins the demonstration area alongside EAGLEi 200, providing a combination capable of 2" to 300mm carrier inspection. Contact us to schedule a demonstration on a sample of your carriers and see the results you have been missing.



About Rite Track

Rite Track, now a SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology subsidiary, is the leader in semiconductor wafer carrier inspection equipment including the EAGLEi product line and is a recognized expert on coat/develop solutions to extend the value of the industry's best production equipment. Based in West Chester OH, Rite Track is the product line owner of the best-in class EAGLEi Carrier Inspection systems. Rite Track also offers parts, enhancements, technical support and refurbished coat/develop/clean solutions for TEL Mark / ACT & DNS systems as a recognized industry expert and for SVG 86, 88, 90-S/SE new/refurbished track systems as the product line owner. Established in 1993, Rite Track provides equipment and support solutions to the semiconductor, MEMS, LED-III/V, biomedical, concentrated photovoltaic, and thin film head industries. For sales or product information, visit the company's web site at ritetrack.com. Media contact:

Tom Parish

323033@email4pr.com

513-881-7820

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eaglei-carrier-inspection-technology-center-established-301416512.html SOURCE Rite Track

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]