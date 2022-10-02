TMCnet News
|
New In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook Newsletter Launched
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group, the company behind Instrument Business Outlook, Kalorama Information, SDi and other publications, announces the publication of In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook, focusing on the business of clinical testing.
"No one needs to be told how important in vitro diagnostics are anymore," said Bruce Carlson, Senior VP of Publications for Science and Medicine Group. "The COVID-19 pandemic has made the point starkly clear that early testing prevents disease. But the pace of the diagnostics industry has picked up, and there is a need for regular updating and assessing of the market."
This new twice-monthly publication dedicated to the IVD market, In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook offers the following:
"What our customers have told us is that market research reports are great but they need more frequent updates," Carlson said. "The Outlook is designed to provide that."
In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. Included is news that could affect business decisions near-term. In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook also explains the relevant science behind partnerships, product launches and business deals.
Science and Medicine Group also publishes the bimonthly Instrument Business Outlook newsletter, and Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook.
Information is available at: www.invitrodiagnosticsbusinessoutlook.com
About Science and Medicine Group
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-in-vitro-diagnostics-business-outlook-newsletter-launched-301416394.html
SOURCE Science and Medicine Group Inc
03/04/2011
03/12/2010
01/12/2010
Advances in SIM Management
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Managing the Great Resignation
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:00-1:55pm
Ease Interoperability in Smart Cities - How Standards Can Prevent Vendor-lock-in
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm