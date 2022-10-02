[November 03, 2021] New Leafly Report: Cannabis is America's 5th Most Valuable Crop

Leafly Holdings, Inc. ("Leafly"), one of the world's leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, today released its inaugural Cannabis Harvest Report-the first look at cannabis crop data, insights, and projections across the 11 states where Americans can currently purchase both adult-use and medical cannabis. In partnership with Whitney Economics, Leafly's investigative team gathered and analyzed crop data from the 11 states with operating legal adult-use and medical cannabis markets and found that cannabis has become a major agricultural commodity that supports thousands of American farmers and farm communities. Leafly found that cannabis crops in adult-use states now support 13,042 licensed farms in the aggregate. On an annual basis, those growers harvest 2,278 metric tons (5,022,990 pounds) of cannabis. That's enough cannabis to roll more than 2 billion joints, or fill 57 Olympic-size swimming pools. That makes cannabis the fifth most valuable crop in the United States. With a wholesale harvest value of $6.2 billion, America's cannabis harvest ranks above cotton and below wheat, based on US Department of Agriculture data for 2020.

Soybeans $ 46 billion

Hay $ 17.3 billion

Wheat $ 9.3 billion

Cannabis $ 6.2 billion

Cotton $ 4.7 billion

Rice $ 3.1 billion

Peanuts $ 1.3 billion Key findings from the Leafly Cannabis Harvest Report: In the 11 legal adult-use US states, cannabis supports 13,042 licensed farms that annually harvest 2,278 metric tons of marijuana, or more than 5 million pounds of weed.

In America's 11 states operating adult-use and medical cannabis markets, the wholesale cannabis crop brings in $6.2 billion annualy, ranking it as the fifth most valuable crop in the United States. Only corn, soybeans, hay, and wheat bring in more money to American farmers.

In each of the 11 states with adult-use retail stores operating, cannabis ranks no lower than 5th in terms of agricultural crop value-often within two years of the first store opening.

Legal cannabis is the single most valuable agricultural crop in Alaska, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Oregon, but remains completely uncounted and ignored by state agriculture officials.

In Alaska, the state's cannabis crop is worth more than twice as much as all other agricultural products combined.



Leafly has been gathering cannabis employment and sales data since 2015 with its annual Jobs Report, filling a crucial information gap created by a lack of data collection from the US Department of Labor, which does not count cannabis jobs due to federal prohibition. Similarly, the US Department of Agriculture refuses to account for cannabis crops, and excludes cannabis farmers from all of its programs, due to cannabis' outdated status as a federal Schedule I drug.

