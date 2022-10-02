[November 03, 2021] New York's Stephen Parahus Joins Alliant

Longtime employee benefits consultant Stephen Parahus has joined Alliant as Senior Vice President within its national Employee Benefits Group. Based in New York, Parahus will design and implement employee benefits programs that provide long-term profitability and increased organizational efficiencies for a broad range of clients throughout the U.S. "Stephen's ability to combine strategy, analytics, and consulting to drive results will serve as a powerful resource for our group and our diverse client base," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "Stephen's consulting expertise and unique background orking with domestic and global corporations adds additional strength to our team as we continue to expand our reach."



Parahus has more than 30 years of experience designing highly strategic benefits solutions for national and global corporations that are competitive, compliant, and financially efficient. He has extensive experience working as a consulting health actuary, combining his analytical and advisory skills to deliver sound, quantifiable results for employers while addressing the welfare and well-being of employees and retirees. Prior to joining Alliant, Parahus was Senior Director, Health & Benefits with a global advisory, broking, and solutions company offering risk management, insurance, and consulting products and services. He earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Lafayette College.

Parahus can be reached at (929) 585-2087 or at Stephen.Parahus@alliant.com. About Alliant Insurance Services Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005163/en/

