TMCnet News
|
New SIOS Protection Suite for Linux Version 9.6.0 Enhances Data Integrity Protection in Microsoft Azure and Enables Up to Five Times Faster Recovery Time for SAP HANA Databases
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the immediate availability of SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, version 9.6. The latest version of its award-winning clustering software enhances data integrity protection in Microsoft Azure and enables up to five times faster recovery time for SAP HANA databases.
SIOS Protection Suite for Linux lets IT managers run their business-critical applications in a flexible, scalable cloud environment, such as Microsoft Azure, without sacrificing performance, high availability or disaster protection. With SIOS’ Linux clustering software, customers can create a SANless cluster that uses only local storage, delivering cluster protection in cloud environments where shared storage solutions are impractical or impossible.
“The enhancements in the latest release demonstrate our continued focus on delivering flexible, reliable high availability for critical applications such as SAP S4/HANA in the cloud,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology.
New in SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, Version 9.6
SIOS Fencing Mechanism for Azure Eliminates “Split Brain”
The new SIOS Protection Suite fencing mechanism automatically detects “split brain” scenarios and interfaces with the Microsoft Azure fencing agent to deactivate the secondary cluster node(s). This feature not only protects data integrity, but it also saves customers money by eliminating the need to deploy and pay for an additional server for fencing capabilities.
Enhanced HANA Application Recovery Kit Speeds Recovery Time
Added support for new OS and application versions:
Product Availability
Tweet this: @SIOSTech releases SIOS Protection Suite for Linux v9.6 enhances data integrity in #Azure and faster recovery time for #SAPHANA #applicationavailability #cloud https://bit.ly/3CnZx1L
About SIOS Technology Corp.
SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
11/16/2009
I Robot Run the Warehouse
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Keynote Panel Session - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 9:00am
#TECHSUPERSHOW Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 10:00am