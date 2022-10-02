TMCnet News
New Research From Hakkoda Reveals the Business Cost of Data Sprawl and Impact on Innovation
BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakkoda, the cloud data experts specializing in Snowflake, today issued research on the state of data and analytics, revealing the hard and soft costs of data sprawl in medium and large businesses. The survey of more than 300 IT and business data leaders, commissioned by Hakkoda, showed that data sprawl is a compounding and costly issue that is impacting innovation and is likely to worsen with today's proliferation of tools and scarcity of talent.
"According to McKinsey data, a mid-sized company with $5 billion of operating costs might spend $250 million on data management," said Ha Hoang, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Hakkoda and the former head of client-facing cloud services at McKinsey. "Those are just the hard costs. When you factor in the impact of inefficient and duplicate processes, bad data and the inability to innovate -- which this research shows are fundamental issues -- the business costs are much greater."
Key findings from the report include:
Hakkoda is a services firm specializing in Snowflake's Data Cloud, and helping businesses get their data house in order. With expertise across the data value chain, Hakkoda helps organizations address the problem of data sprawl, without choosing between control and speed.
In a separate announcement today, Hakkoda revealed it has received $5.6 million in funding from Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, and other individual investors.
