New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2021 Featuring OpenPay, Afterpay, humm, Laybuy, Zippay, Payright, Genoapay, Art Money
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 58.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 771.9 million in 2021.
BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.4% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 488.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4210.5 million by 2028.
New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
