New Survey Finds 94% of Respondents Believe Digital Transformation Initiatives Will Have a Positive Impact on Customer Experience, Yet Run Average of 5 Months Behind
Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today released a new industry report showing international consensus among 1,000 business and IT decision makers that digital transformation efforts are critical initiatives yet IT teams are not given the resources and budgets and as a result are running as much as two quarters behind schedule. Moreover, there is a significant gap in the perception of success of digital transformation initiatives between leaders and the front line, and a lack of consensus on who owns these initiatives. Access the full survey report here.
The survey, conducted in July of 2021, polled 1,000 business and IT decision makers in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom and Ireland. Among the top six findings:
The survey findings show that, moving into 2022, companies must lean into digital transformation strategies that will allow them to automate what they can and better utilize their current staff. Success and ROI will be measured through better customer experience, more revenue and reduced digital risks in modern connected organizations.
Cyara (News - Alert) commissioned Sapio Research to perform the independent survey. Respondents overall were split evenly (500 each) between business decision makers and IT business decision makers polled by the survey in four countries - 400 from the United States, 300 from Australia, and 300 from the United Kingdom and Ireland. Respondents worked at companies with a workforce of at least 1,000. The top three industries represented were financial services and banking (30%); computer software, hardware and technology (20%); and retail (12%). Seniority breakdown among the 1,000 respondents polled was 12% Business Owner/Partner; 45% Managing Director/C-level; 16% Department Head/President/Director; and 27% Manager roles.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
About Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform
The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and then assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. CX experts use Cyara's cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara's automated bots engage with by testing the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience in how those journeys perform are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.
