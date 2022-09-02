TMCnet News
|
New Chicory Survey Reveals Online Grocery Shoppers are More Loyal to Brands and Stores Than In-Store Shoppers
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce platform, today released key findings from its survey titled "The Impact of Store and Brand Loyalty in the Omnichannel Shopper's Journey." This survey is the third installation of Chicory's three-part research series, which seeks to decode the omnichannel shopper's path to purchase.
"The omnichannel experience offers brands and retailers countless consumer touchpoints, leaving them wondering where to focus their efforts," said Chicory Co-founder and CEO Yuni Sameshima. "According to our latest survey, the answer is clear. Online shoppers are more loyal than in-store shoppers, making it a priority for brands and retailers to reach digital shoppers where they know they'll be, like meal planning on a recipe site. This type of off-platform targeting will help reach new buyers and increase customer lifetime value."
Chicory's latest survey of over 700 consumers reveals how and when store and brand loyalty influences a grocery shopper's behavior, from recipe inspiration to checkout. Below are just a few of the key insights from the study, also summarized in an infographic.
Digital grocery solutions have been widely adopte
Majority of meal planning takes place online
Online shoppers are more loyal to brands and stores
Price is the top consideration for grocery shoppers
Off-platform sites are key to the omnichannel shopper's journey
To read the entire report, please download The Impact of Store and Brand Loyalty in the Omnichannel Shopper's Journey.
Survey Methodology
About Chicory
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chicory-survey-reveals-online-grocery-shoppers-are-more-loyal-to-brands-and-stores-than-in-store-shoppers-301414266.html
SOURCE Chicory
03/11/2009
Conference Luncheon - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 12:00pm
How to Manage and Migrate Legacy Systems
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:30am