New Relic Named an Inc. 'Best Led Company' in First-Annual List

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced that it has earned a spot on Inc.'s first annual Best Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market - a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies. New Relic was identified among the very best companies for its leadership teams' accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"The leadership team and I are honored by this recognition as an Inc. Best Led Company, particularly during a transformational year for not only the world, but for our business," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples (News - Alert). "Every New Relic employee brings exceptional leadership to their work each day by living our values of being bold, passionate, accountable, authentic and connected, and I believe this has been instrumental to our success. I'm thrilled to see New Relic recognized for the combined effort of so many Relics."

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable mid-sized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all businesses will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

In recent months, New Relic has made several significant corporate announcements that underscore the company's values and its commitment to its customers and employees. In July, the company announced the appointment of former Disney executive Anita Lynch to Chief Data Officer, as well as executive promotions to its C-Suite; Kristy Friedrichs to Chief Operating Officer, Manav Khurana to Chief Growth Officer and Tracy Williams to Chief People and Diversity Officer.

The new C-Suite played a key role in the development and installation of New Relic's Future of Work philosophy, including a U.S. vaccination requirement and new Flex First policy, which provides flexibility in where Relics work - whether that's in a New Relic office, from home or in between. New Relic was also named a leader in the 2021 Gartner (News - Alert) Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring for the ninth time, and in August, announced strong First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results, its first earnings report with CEO Bill Staples at the helm, following his promotion to the role on July 1.

As a leader in observability, te company announced two product innovations in October 2021, including the launch of New Relic Instant Observability (I/O). New Relic I/O is the industry's largest open source ecosystem of quickstarts and partner integrations to help engineers instrument, dashboard and alert their entire stack. The company also announced its acquisition of CodeStream, a leading developer collaboration platform, and the subsequent launch of New Relic CodeStream, a first-of-its-kind developer experience that brings observability and code collaboration into the most widely used Integrated Development Environments (IDE). As part of the launch of New Relic CodeStream, New Relic joined forces with Microsoft (News - Alert) to link New Relic CodeStream with VS Code, Visual Studio, GitHub and Microsoft Teams, among other popular developer tools.







To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion, using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango (News - Alert) Labs. The top 250 companies, which combined employ 35 million people, have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more. To see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021. The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine, and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

