TMCnet News
|
New Report Highlights Urgent Need For Organizations To Embrace Biometrics To Simplify Customer Access And ID
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies should act decisively to simplify and unify customer onboarding and authentication or risk losing customers and revenue in today's digital economy, according to a new report by the CMO Council and Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network.
The new report, Humanize and Optimize the Way You Recognize Every Customer + Contact, is based on conversations with leading executives and experts across info security, digital marketing, and customer support, as well as the findings of a survey of 2,000 consumers. The research was developed in partnership with Daon, a global leader in identity assurance technology.
Download the report at: https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/reports/421/download
The study finds that many consumers are abandoning digital transactions due to frustration with outdated password authentication and repetitive identity verification. Customer-minded brands are responding with new approaches, particularly the use of biometric verification to improve both security and ease of use. The study also finds that consumers overwhelmingly prefer biometrics to other forms of authentication.
A webinar panel discussion will be held on Nov. 3 exploring study findings and how companies can modernize the customer authentication experience. Register for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2685544374608067856?source=CMOC+Website
Among key findings in the report:
"This study underscores the critical need for businesses and other enterprises to deploy biometrics to ease the strain and pain of authentication and improve security and privacy for customers," said George Skaff, senior vice president of marketing at Daon. "However, the implementation of biometrics as a point solution in isolated digital channels of interaction is not enough. Inconsistent identity assurance processes are creating friction for customers and security gaps within companies. Security and digital experience leaders should look to unify authentication and identity proofing on a single enterprise platform across their mobile, web and customer support channels. Such identity continuity will be critical to the future of digital business."
A survey of 2,000 consumers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland highlights the critical business need to simplify and improve authentication in the digital economy. First published in a CMO Council and BPI Network report issued in October, "Authentication Frustration: How Companies Lose Customers in the Digital Age," the survey finds that more than 6 in 10 consumers have abandoned transactions due to authentication frustration. Some 81 percent say they prefer to do business with companies that allow them to verify their identity "simply, quickly and safely."
Some 7 in 10 consumers also said they have trouble remembering and using passwords. Just 10 percent prefer passwords or other forms of authentication over biometrics.
About the BPI Network
About the CMO Council
About Daon
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-highlights-urgent-need-for-organizations-to-embrace-biometrics-to-simplify-customer-access-and-id-301413536.html
SOURCE CMO Council
03/11/2009
Conference Luncheon - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 12:00pm
How to Manage and Migrate Legacy Systems
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:30am