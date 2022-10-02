TMCnet News
New Samsara Research: Physical Operations Leaders Feel Magnitude of Role to Limit Carbon Emissions and Meet Sustainability Goals
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders are meeting this week at COP26 to discuss plans to cut emissions and accelerate sustainability efforts in the public and private sectors. The world of physical operations, specifically the industrial and transportation sectors, can greatly impact sustainability progress as they consume more than 60 percent of energy in the United States. This is why Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, conducted a survey with Wakefield Research to reveal how operations and fleet leaders view sustainability, and what challenges exist for setting and meeting sustainability goals for their organizations.
The Bottom Line Comes First in the Pressing Pursuit to Drive Sustainability Forward
The most important consideration comes down to aligning efforts with the organization's bottom line, as 94 percent said they can only meet their sustainability goals if they can prove it will benefit the business. With 49 percent operating without a sustainability strategy in place, and 87 percent worried their organization will not meet its sustainability goals, the study revealed several pressing challenges impacting their plans.
Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Shortages Put Brakes on Sustainability
In addition, the vast majority of leaders are prioritizing the labor shortage first. The research found 93 percent agreed they must address the labor shortage before they can focus on sustainability goals, and it' also preventing leaders (42 percent) from setting more aggressive goals.
Accurate, Real-Time Data is Needed to Achieve Sustainability Goals
Data-related issues were a common challenge among leaders. The majority (93 percent) experience data-related challenges when analyzing sustainability performance, like an insufficient amount of data (47 percent), unreliable or inaccurate information (46 percent), and difficulty synthesizing information (45 percent). The research also found leaders do not have real-time data to track sustainability performance for more efficient routes (46 percent), vehicle utilization (42 percent), and equipment or machine efficiency (41 percent).
Amplifying this challenge is the fact that many are still tracking some of their physical operations manually (96 percent) and cite a lack of real-time data as preventing them from setting more aggressive sustainability goals (41 percent).
Leaders also stated that insight from real-time data would make it easier to meet emission targets (47 percent), which has the potential to make a sizable difference considering only 20 percent are completely confident their organization is accurately measuring its emissions.
Strong Financial and Employee Retention Benefits Exist for Electrifying Fleets
Electrifying vehicle fleets could do more than just help reduce their organization's carbon footprint (45 percent) — leaders indicated it could also help benefit their bottom line. The top benefits of electrifying vehicle fleets include financial incentives (43 percent), lowering the total cost of ownership (42 percent), and reducing vehicle downtime for maintenance (40 percent). In this time of labor shortages, 42 percent said incorporating electric vehicles into fleets is also considered to increase employee retention.
"This research highlights the huge opportunity for the world of physical operations to push sustainability forward, and shows just how important technology is to enable this change," said Alexander Stevenson, VP of Product Management at Samsara. "While many leaders are facing setbacks, they are also gaining access to new tools that can help realize their goals. Be it the ability to digitize operations or the growth of electric vehicles, there are a lot of advancements helping to make sustainable choices easier."
