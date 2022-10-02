TMCnet News
|
New Hires During the Pandemic Report Feeling Disconnected From Colleagues
Employees who started new jobs remotely during the pandemic are gradually adapting to the evolving fully remote and hybrid work environments, but many are struggling to make meaningful connections with colleagues, according to a recent survey of HR professionals conducted by Principles at the 2021 HR Tech Conference.
Ninety-four percent of HR professionals surveyed revealed they have onboarded new employees during the pandemic who have only interacted with their colleagues virtually and have not met anyone in person. Of these, 31 percent reported that while new hires are adapting in some respects, they are struggling to make connections with their coworkers. More alarming, 10 percent were unsure how these new hires were adapting in a virtual environment - highlighting a concerning disconnect between HR executives and the employees they onboard.
Onboarding and Remote Operating Strategies Throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic
When asked about pandemic and future operating models, the survey found that:
As the majority of companies will operate with some remote work moving forward, the survey highlights the necessity for managers to be more aware of the disconnects that can occur in a remote or hybrid workplace between co-workers and the need to leverage new tools and strategies to help employees build better relationships.
Using Personality Assessments to Improve Employee Retention & Engagement
To gauge how companies have been dealing with this disconnect, the survey asked respondents if they have utilized personality assessments in the workplace for team building and management purposes. The survey found that:
"The truth is that employees feel disconnected, and companies are struggling to find compelling new ways to improve communication, engagement, and team-building to address this disconnect," said Taylor. "Looking to the future, if organizations want to recruit and retain top talent, they should consider leveraging data-enabled tools to gain deeper insights into employee's approaches to work, which can help to assemble the best teams and identify the most optimal staffing structures. Using Principles' tools, organizations can empower all their employees - from CEOs to new entrants - to better understand themselves, understand others, and help others understand them."
About Principles
Principles is a people management software company that offers an integrated suite of enterprise tools to help organizations improve employee, team and company performance. Its most recently launched product, PrinciplesUs, is a best-in-class personality assessment that provides deep insights into what individuals and teams are like, and how team members can use that understanding to improve their relationships and the ways in which they interact. Learn more at http://www.PrinciplesUs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005041/en/
01/03/2011
04/21/2009
05/01/2013
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 10:30am
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 11:30am