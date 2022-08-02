TMCnet News
New Monitor Deloitte Report: An Exponential Enterprise Framework to Help Companies Double Their Valuations Even During Continuous Disruption and Change
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help business leaders adapt to an increasingly dynamic and disruptive operating environment, Deloitte today unveiled a new report, "The Exponential Enterprise: Fortifying the Ability to Win Through the Capacity for Change," that examines the characteristics of an always-on transformation strategy and provides leaders with the tools to measure the value it delivers. Created by Monitor Deloitte, the strategy practice of Deloitte Consulting LLP, the report's quantitative analysis shows that "exponential enterprises" benefit from higher and more stable shareholder valuations and more consistent financial performance, allowing them to attract more capital and talent by signaling an ability to create durable competitive advantage.
The report found that most enterprises believe disruption is here to stay, but face significant barriers to adapting their long-term strategic planning and decision-making to this new reality.
"Faced with an ever-changing operating environment, leaders are finding it more difficult to create and sustain competitive advantage. Traditional transformation initiatives alone simply can't keep up," said Rich Nanda, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, U.S. Monitor Deloitte practice leader. "Organizations that retooltheir approach — to become exponential enterprises — demonstrate an ability and willingness to transform continuously and advantageously in the face of change and disruption."
