New Bank Wire Network Launching to Compete with Swift and RTGS Systems
PRETORIA, South Africa, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Fintech announces launch date for Knox Wire, a new bank wire network capable of facilitating same day cross-border payments to nearly 20,000 financial institutions.
The Knox Wire network can be used by financial institutions such as central banks, commercial banks, credit unions, loan associations, investment companies, brokerage firms, insurance companies, mortgage companies, and most financial institutions, to send regional and international payments.
Designed to compete directly with Swift, Knox Wire uses a Bi-Directional messaging system and sophisticated anti-money laundering technology to reduce the average international wire wait time of 3-5 days down to as little as 2 seconds. Knox Wire integrates with nearly all mainstream banking systems, using API, and offers a dedicated development team to assist with integration and maintenance.
Knox Wire advantages include:
For a limited time financial Institutions can sign up before the official launch date to integrate Knox Wire with no upfront or reoccurring cost.
For updates, visit the Knox Wire website: knoxwire.com
Apollo Fintech is a leading financial technology company dedicated to producing world-shaping fintech solutions designed for a global economy.
Apollo Fintech Website: aplfintech.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bank-wire-network-launching-to-compete-with-swift-and-rtgs-systems-301410183.html
SOURCE Apollo Fintech
