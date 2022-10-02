TMCnet News
New Cybersecurity Offense and Defense Is Possible in Seconds with Presidio's New Managed Detection and Response
To help organizations stay ahead of constantly emerging cybersecurity threats Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider today announced Presidio Managed Detection and Response (MDR). As part of Presidio's commitment to help organizations secure everything, Presidio MDR introduces a new and significantly faster approach to threat mitigation efficiency and can detect a threat and automatically initiate protective action in seconds.
Cybercrime will cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 according to Cybersecurity Ventures. To defend against potential threats, Presidio MDR aligns with multiple security frameworks to ensure the right coverage for end-to-end threat mitigation across the entire infrastructure. It constantly learns to protect against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Key features include:
The Presidio Cybersecurity Practice covers a broad security services portfolio. Highly skilled and tenured cybersecurity practitioners maintain leading industry certifications, provide thought leadership and practical industry experience. The team has conducted thousands of engagements across all major industry segments.
About Presidio
Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Extensive teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.
