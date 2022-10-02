[October 27, 2021] New LG CineBeam Projector Offers Portability And Immersive High-Resolution Entertainment

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG USA announces the debut of the LG CineBeam Full HD LED projector (model PF610P). The latest innovation in LG's popular CineBeam high-resolution projector lineup, the PF610P delivers mesmerizing picture quality in expansive proportions with the convenience of portability making it the perfect choice for movie lovers who also want their home theater to move with them. The LG CineBeam PF610P is available now at select LG-authorized retailers and at LG.com with an SRP of $849.99 The LG CineBeam Full HD LED projector delivers astonishing high-resolution images with vivid shades and striking clarity at up to 120 inches (diagonally). Featuring a vibrant 1,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, the PF610P offers 4-channel LED which enhances brilliance, contrast, and color for a more immersive entertainment experience. The projector's light source is extremely reliable and durable, with a lifespan of approximately 30,000 hours of entertainment. The LG CineBeam Full HD LED projector is capable of providing intense, crystal-clear pictures via its 4 Corner Keystone. Enabling adjustment of the screen from four different points, the keystone achieves accurate proportions from virtually any angle. Additionally, the PF610P features a 1.195 Throw Ratio, allowinglarge screens to be projected even from close range, transforming any room into a home theater.



For maximum convenience, LG CineBeam Full HD LED projector features wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems via Bluetooth. The projector also offers support for Dolby Atmos audio, further enhancing viewer immersion through richer, deeper sound support. Packed inside a lightweight, minimal frame, the LG CineBeam PF610P is easily portable for on-the-go use. The projector runs LG's newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation as well as quick access to popular streaming services such as and Disney+ and YouTube. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and MiraCast for Android users, giving viewers the ability to share content from smartphones and tablets at cinematic scale.

For more information on LG's line-up of projectors, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/projectors About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components.

